Principled Technologies Publishes Report That Shows How Organizations with Ecommerce Applications Can Benefit from Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 Servers

Principled Technologies (PT) found that replacing older servers in a software-defined storage VMware vSAN cluster with Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 servers powered by 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors can help companies handle more transactional database work.

Durham, NC, September 11, 2019 --(PR.com)-- For many organizations, the performance of their servers in the data center may not be what it once was - and this lower performance can challenge an organization’s ability to sustain future growth. PT recently released findings that prove how beneficial it can be for organizations to replace previous-generation and legacy servers in VMware vSAN clusters with Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 servers powered by 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors. The cluster of PowerEdge R640 servers delivered more than seven times the transactional database work of legacy PowerEdge R620 servers and two times the work of previous-generation PowerEdge R630 servers.

According to the PT report, improved performance for these kinds of workloads (e.g., ecommerce), “can mean a better user experience, a greater likelihood of meeting service quality demand and workload growth, and ultimately more revenue to help your bottom line.” PT also noted that “the new PowerEdge R640 solution handled the larger workload in the same amount of space, which means it can help you combat data center sprawl.”

To learn more about the advantages of replacing older servers in a VMware vSAN cluster with Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 servers powered by 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors, read the full report at: http://facts.pt/qnuhaw1. For the report highlights, read the executive summary at: http://facts.pt/n0yzkra.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

Company Contact

Principled Technologies, Inc.

1007 Slater Road, Suite #300

Durham, NC 27703

press@principledtechnologies.com

Contact Information:

Principled Technologies, Inc.

Jasmine White

919-941-9812

Contact via Email

http://www.principledtechnologies.com/

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/735003

Press Release Distributed by PR.com