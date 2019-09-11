iGrad and APTA Recognized with Power of A Gold Award for Financial Solutions Center

iGrad and the American Physical Therapy Association were recognized with the Power of A Gold Award - the association industry's highest honor - for their financial wellness partnership.

San Diego, CA, September 11, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Financial wellness company iGrad and the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA) were recently recognized with a 2019 Power of A Gold Award by the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) for the APTA Financial Solutions Center.

ASAE's Power of A Awards are the industry's highest honor, recognizing the association community's valuable contributions on local, national and global levels. iGrad and APTA were among the 12 Power of A Gold Award winners.

The APTA Financial Solutions Center is powered by iGrad’s Enrich™ financial wellness platform, which is used by more than 12,000 employers and 300 financial institutions nationwide to provide comprehensive financial wellness education and action plans to employees, members and customers.

Launched in 2017, the APTA Financial Solutions Center is a free online financial education platform offering adaptive learning modules on student loan debt, repayment options, loan consolidation, budgeting, mortgages, retirement and more.

Because APTA identified student debt burden and career-earning potential as challenges to the long-term sustainability of the physical therapy profession, iGrad created a customized course on understanding student loan debt and preparing for repayment. The course covers topics including resources for funding higher education, methods for borrowing wisely, better money management and student loan repayment options.

“The financial education program provided by Enrich is a key component of our Financial Solutions Center,” said APTA CEO Justin Moore, PT, DPT. “Given the student loan debt burden facing much of our profession, the personalized financial education experience of Enrich is a valuable asset that provides needed support for our members.”

Designed around a proprietary behavioral algorithm, Enrich personalizes financial information for each user’s situation and needs. It also offers tools, quizzes, videos, articles and a library of multimedia content.

“We are pleased and honored to be recognized with the Power of A Gold Award, especially along with our valued partner, the APTA,” said iGrad founder and President Rob LaBreche.

About iGrad

iGrad is a San Diego-based private company that offers financial wellness solutions to colleges and universities, employers and financial institutions. The company’s Enrich financial wellness platform is used by more than 12,000 employers and 300 financial institutions nationwide. iGrad recently received the 2019 Eddy Award for Financial Wellness by Pensions & Investments for its Enrich platform. Its platform for higher education, also called iGrad, has been named Education Program of the Year three times by The Institute for Financial Literacy, is a three-time winner of the Best Product Award from University Business Magazine and has won the Outstanding Consumer Information Award from the Association for Financial Counseling and Planning Education.

About APTA

The American Physical Therapy Association (APTA) represents more than 100,000 physical therapists, physical therapist assistants and students of physical therapy nationwide. To learn more, visit www.apta.org.

