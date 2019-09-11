Couple Announces That Flavors Wings N Daiquiris is Now Open for Business

Announcing a newly established restaurant located in Arlington, Texas that services the DFW Metroplex communities, Flavors Wings N Daiquiris.

Arlington, TX, September 11, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Kevin and Tabreena Walker, founders and co-owners of Flavors Wings N Daiquiris announced today that their restaurant officially opened on May 28, 2019 and they look forward to the continued growth of the business. Flavors Wings N Daiquiris is a Veteran-Owned restaurant/sports bar offering the ultimate wings experience, seasoned farm-raised catfish, signature daiquiris, and "top notch" customer service.

“We provide a great service, great food, a clean establishment, and we are receiving rave reviews on our catfish and wings,” said co-owner Kevin Walker, the creative mind behind the restaurant concept, on what makes Flavors stand out.

Flavors Wings N Daiquiris is not your usual wing or daiquiri location. Instead, they have successfully combined three very popular dining options into one establishment. Additionally, customers can dine-in, carry-out, or call-ahead.

When asked about the company slogan, “The Flavors Your Mouth Will Savor,” co-owner and former Army Officer, Tabreena Walker said, “We knew that we had great product selection, thus we needed a bold statement that would let our customers know that we are serious about ensuring that they enjoy the various flavor options we have to offer.”

In addition to Flavors Wings N Daiquiris having outstanding wings, catfish, and daiquiris, they offer discounts to military members and college students within the DFW area. Learn more about promotions, events, and menu options of this unique and rapidly growing establishment via social media:

Facebook: @FlavorsWingsNDaqsArlington

Twitter: @FlavorsWingDaq

Instagram: @flavorswingsndaiquiris

The new restaurant is now open and ready to serve the Arlington and DFW area communities.

Contact info:

Name: Kevin Walker / Tabreena Walker

Organization: Flavors Wings N Daiquiris

Address: 5005 S. Cooper St. – Ste 175, Arlington, TX 76017 (In Village Sports Complex)

Phone: (817) 583-6517

