Louis A. Russo Announces Russo Law LLC, a New Law Firm Efficiently Delivering Cost-Effective Legal Representation to Clients All Over the World

Announcing the founding of Russo Law LLC - Accomplished | Cost-Effective | Technology-Driven legal representation on Corporate, Commercial, Employment, Real Estate, and Maritime matters for individuals, senior executives, startups, small businesses, and large institutions all over the globe.

New York, NY, September 10, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Louis A. Russo, Esq. is pleased to announce his founding of Russo Law LLC. Russo Law LLC was created to deliver sophisticated, yet cost-effective, counsel on Corporate, Commercial, Employment, Real Estate, and Maritime matters for individuals, senior executives, startups, small businesses, and large institutions. To celebrate the founding and to demonstrate the value it strives to deliver to its clients, Russo Law LLC is offering free legal consultations.

About Louis A. Russo

Louis Russo is an accomplished attorney barred in New York, New Jersey, and Washington, D.C. with more than a decade of training at the nation's preeminent Am Law 100 law firms including, Proskauer Rose, Winston & Strawn, and Alston & Bird. Having represented family-owned to Fortune 500 companies and worked on numerous “bet-the-company” litigations in the United States and around the globe, Lou is seasoned and poised to provide exceptional and sophisticated counsel no matter the size of the matter. He is regularly recognized by Super Lawyers® as a Rising Star for the NYC Metro area and has been named a Silver Client Champion by Martindale-Hubbell® in recognition of his unwavering commitment to client service. Lou is also an adjunct professor of international commercial arbitration and an avid writer and speaker on complex commercial dispute resolution.

Follow Lou: http://www.linkedin.com/in/russolawllc

About Russo Law LLC:

Russo Law LLC is a boutique law firm catering to the needs of all clients (individuals, senior executives, start-ups, and companies of all sizes) seeking sophisticated legal counseling that is responsive yet affordable. Russo Law LLC leverages unparalleled training and technology to efficiently deliver efficient cost-effective legal counsel on Corporate, Employment, Real Estate, and Maritime matters. Find us at 276 Fifth Avenue, Suite 704, New York, New York 10019.

Contact Russo Law LLC:

To learn more about Russo Law LLC, visit the firm at www.russolaw-llc.com, or contact Lou Russo at 929-262-1101 or lrusso@russolaw-llc.com.

Web: www.russolaw-llc.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/20504800/admin/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RussoLawFirm/

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/LlcRusso

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/russo_law_llc/

