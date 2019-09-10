An Evening with Temple Grandin: Connecting Animal Science & Autism - November 7, 2019
Future Horizons will be hosting An Evening with Temple Grandin in Noblesville, IN on November 7, 2019.
Noblesville, IN, September 10, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Future Horizons invites you to spend An Evening with Dr. Temple Grandin in Noblesville, IN on November 7.
Temple Grandin is a professor of animal science at Colorado State University, consultant to the livestock industry on animal behavior, and autism spokesperson.
She is one of the first individuals on the autism spectrum to publicly share insights from her personal experience of autism and its relation to animals.
Whether you are a member of the autism community or the livestock arena, you will find this talk informative and unforgettable.
"All animals and people have the same core emotion systems in the brain." - Dr. Temple Grandin
About the Venue:
Embassy Suites by Hilton
Noblesville Indianapolis Conference Center
Waters Ballroom AB
13700 Conference Center Drive South
Noblesville, IN 46060
Pre-register before noon CST on November 7th to take advantage of the discounted pricing.
Contact Information:
Future Horizons, Inc.
Rachael Rice
817.277.0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
