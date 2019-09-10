Clearon Corporation Announces the Release of Simply Genius Above Ground Pool Chlorinator

Schaumburg, IL, September 10, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today the launch of Simply Genius, the only patented, multi-functional chlorinating system for above ground pools, a solution designed to provide above-ground pool swimmers with a high-quality swim experience. Compatible with any above-ground pool holding up to 2,650 gallons of water, the Simply Genius system is both childproof and easily installed within fifteen minutes. The Simply Genius system utilizes one Simply Genius refill cartridge per week to sanitize, improve water clarity and stabilize pH, all helping to extend the life of equipment and improving the swimmers experience.

“Consumer feedback regarding the ease of integration and overall performance of Simply Genius has been outstanding,” said J. Bryan Kitchen, Clearon’s President & CEO. “With Simply Genius, above-ground pool owners now have an affordable, sustainable solution to improve water quality, improving the overall swim experience. Gone are the days of spending hours upon hours draining pools and scrubbing surfaces every two weeks, only for water quality to quickly diminish. Simply Genius is a brilliant solution for above-ground pool owners everywhere.”

Interested parties can also view the Simply Genius video on our YouTube Channel. To learn more about Simply Genius, or other AquaFinesse products, please contact sales@clearon.com.

About Clearon Corp.

Clearon Corp. is a specialty chemical manufacturer based in Charleston, West Virginia. The company is committed to the development and manufacturing of innovative chemistries and novel delivery solutions to the delight of their customers. Clearon consistently provides excellent customer service and product stewardship support in a highly regulated environment. They are committed to maintaining a safe and reliable operations for their employees, and the communities in which they operate.

Contact Information:

Clearon Corp.

Bryan Kitchen

304-746-3000

http://www.clearon.com/

