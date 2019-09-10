GBS Selects Larry Gibson as New Regional Marketing Director

Springfield, MO, September 10, 2019 --(PR.com)-- In order to better serve an increasing client base in northern Missouri and western Kansas, Group Benefit Services (GBS) has selected Larry Gibson as Regional Marketing Director (RMD) for these regions.

“We’re thrilled at the opportunity to add Mr. Gibson to our expanding team,” said James M. Deren, President and CEO of GBS. “We’ve worked with Larry for many years and having his expertise and knowledge will enhance the level of service we provide to our clients.”

A Longtime Partnership

Specializing in employee benefits, Gibson has more than 23 years of experience in the insurance industry overall. He’s worked with GBS in a broker capacity for more than 12 years which gives him an extensive knowledge of the programs GBS offers and how they can be tailored to help brokers and their clients achieve affordable, sustainable benefit plans.

“I enjoyed discovering each clients’ long-term goals and developing longstanding relationships with them,” said Gibson. “I truly love helping clients provide the best possible benefits to their employees at the best possible price.”

Serving as an RMD, Gibson will assist brokers and their clients with major aspects of implementing their self-funded health plans. This includes holding employee open enrollment meetings and working closely with the broker and client during the client’s annual renewal.

“I’m excited to join the GBS team and to help meet the unique needs of each individual client,” said Gibson. “I look forward to many years of impactful work in the employee benefits sector.”

About Group Benefit Services

Group Benefit Services (GBS) is a technology-driven Third Party Administrator (TPA) headquartered in Springfield, Missouri. Founded in 1992, GBS has been creating and administering self-funded health plans for more 25 years, and can customize these plans to meet the needs of a diverse set of clientele. By maintaining a focus on sustainable and efficient health plans, GBS clients gain improved plan performance and streamlined administrative workflows. Likewise, GBS emphasizes building positive, personalized connections with their members to ensure each member feels important.

Contact Information:

Group Benefit Services, Inc.

Shay Stowell

800.995.3569

Contact via Email

www.gbs-tpa.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/794175

Press Release Distributed by PR.com