Berkley Design Professional Offers $1 Million Per Project Primary Limits

Monterey, CA, September 10, 2019 --(PR.com)-- In response to today’s more complex projects and increasingly litigious business environment, Berkley Design Professional (Berkley DP), a division of Berkley Alliance Managers, a Berkley Company, now offers Per Project Primary (PPP) Limits of $1 million for Berkley DP policyholders. This $1 million limit applies to every project covered under their professional liability policy from the retroactive date through the end of the policy period.

“This innovative new coverage is a game changer,” says Lawrence G. Moonan, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Berkley DP. “For design firm owners and risk managers who struggle with the question of how much professional liability insurance is appropriate to purchase, we now offer an economical solution that will provide them with greater peace of mind.”

For additional premium Berkley DP policyholders have $1 million limits for every project their firm has ever designed and for which coverage applies.

An important benefit of PPP is the ability to satisfy the contractually required dedicated limits for a specific project without the purchase of additional professional liability insurance.

