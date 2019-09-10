Mission Microwave Enables Intellian Ka-Band Terminals for HTS and LEO Satellite Networks

Industry's Fastest Growing Manufacturer of High Performance, Lightweight, Solid State Power Amplifiers for Satellite Communications selected for Intellian's Next Generation of Advanced Platforms.

Santa Fe Springs, CA, September 10, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Mission Microwave Technologies, LLC, a manufacturer of highly efficient Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPAs) and Block Up Converters (BUCs) and Intellian, the global leader of mobile satellite communication antenna systems, confirmed their progress in building extremely high throughput terminals for newly launched Ka band capacity and the completion of early deployment trials on a LEO constellation.

Intellian has designed high capacity mobile terminals for the rapidly growing Ka-band HTS (High Throughput Satellite) market and needed to be able to offer high power Ka-band solutions to support wide bandwidths and up to 32-ary advance modulation schemes. Based on Intellian’s prior and on ongoing work with Mission Microwave the companies have aligned their engineering efforts to create an exceptional product offer for maritime, mobile and LEO/MEO satellite operators.

Mission Microwave is providing a range of Ka and Ku-band Block Upconverters to Intellian with power levels up to 400 watts. Mission’s core capabilities in designing compact and highly efficient amplifiers have enabled Intellian to produce high performance terminals with industry leading efficiency and reliability that are now operating over HTS and LEO networks.

“We have developed a working relationship with Intellian that is beneficial to our joint customer base of satellite operators, service providers and end-users. Both companies’ have found a common goal in building a loyal and successful customer base using the most advanced technology available and providing those technologies in a commercial product with a proven long-term value,” said Steve Richeson, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Mission Microwave. “Intellian’s engineers have a thorough understanding of the requirements for mobile and tracking terminals and our team enjoyed working with them to overcome the challenges for this demanding commercial application of our products.”

“Our customers demand that we provide them with optimal solutions in terms of reliability, price and performance. The Mission Microwave products have inspired the industry with their dramatic increases in performance and reliability in an efficient and elegantly designed package. Intellian have found the Mission Microwave BUCs to be an enabling technology to help us serve our customers better and to expand into new market segments,” commented Intellian executive Jim Hatcher, Senior Director of Product Management.

The terminal systems provided by Intellian will provide connectivity to new generation networks operating beyond the reach of high capacity terrestrial and traditional satellite services. Intellian’s terminals rely on Mission’s BUCs providing reliable high performance in a compact and efficient package with state-of-the-art monitor and control capabilities to assure terminal performance in a range of challenging environments.

Mission Microwave continues to be at the forefront of the satellite terminal industry in shipping high power Ku and Ka Band BUCs for mobile applications in ground, maritime and other applications for both government and commercial industry sectors that require high efficiency, reliability and performance. Mission Microwave is exhibiting September 13-16 at the International Broadcasting Convention at the RAI Exhibition and Convention Centre in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Intellian Technologies, Inc.

Intellian is the world's leading provider of satellite communications and smart systems for the maritime, industrial, and military sectors. Founded in 2004, Intellian is leading the way in driving innovation in the satellite communications market. Governments and global players choose Intellian's stabilized satellite antenna systems to deliver connectivity when it matters most.

Intellian operates in 10 offices worldwide, including global logistics centers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe, and is supported by a network of more than 450 partners across the globe. Intellian Technologies Inc. is listed on the Korean Stock Exchange, KOSDAQ (189300:KS).

Mission Microwave Technologies brings revolutionary design for RF (Radio Frequency) and microwave electronics, supporting ground-based, airborne, and maritime applications. Using the latest in semiconductor technology, Mission Microwave's focus is to minimize the size, weight, and power (SWaP) for these critical applications, while providing its customers with the best possible reliability. Mission Microwave sets the new standard for design, performance, and reliability.

