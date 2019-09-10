Apex Companies Welcomes Darwin Nelson as New COO

Former Tetra Tech Business Unit President Joins Apex.

Rockville, MD, September 10, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Apex Companies, LLC – a leading water resources, environmental services, and industrial hygiene & safety firm – welcomes Darwin Nelson as their new Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Darwin brings three decades of experience in operational leadership, organizational effectiveness, and strategic growth to Apex. As COO, he will lead the company’s nationwide business operations across multiple geographies, end markets, and service areas. In addition to ensuring that Apex continues to operate in a highly effective, safe, and efficient manner, he will align the company’s people, processes, and culture to deliver exceptional client satisfaction and sustainable growth.

Prior to Apex, Darwin served as President of Tetra Tech AEG and previously as President of CDM Smith’s North America Unit where he led daily business operations, improved operational processes, optimized talent and directed integrated growth strategies. A registered Professional Engineer with a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Civil Engineering, his expertise spans several markets including water, environmental, solid waste, energy, infrastructure, construction, and international development.

“Darwin brings a unique and invaluable skillset to Apex as his effectiveness leading people and optimizing business processes are as impressive as his track record facilitating strategic growth,” said David Fabianski, Apex CEO. “The intersection of people, process and pace is where we continue to differentiate ourselves as a mid-market leader in environmental services and Darwin’s signature strengths will help us continue to deliver excellence to our clients, while enhancing our culture and competitive standing.”

Since 1988, Apex has been a leader in full-service water resources, environmental services, industrial hygiene, air quality, safety, climate change, and sustainability solutions. Well-known for its technical expertise, quick response time, unparalleled performance, and cost efficiency – and ranked #12 of ENR’s Top 30 All-Environmental Firms nationwide – Apex operates in all 50 states and maintains a highly capable and diverse team of over 900 scientists, engineers, information management specialists, and field technicians. For more information, visit www.apexcos.com.

