West Palm Beach, FL, September 10, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Academy Medical is pleased to announce their partnership with Medtronic Spine. Medtronic Spine's extensive portfolio of spinal products will now be available on Academy Medical's SAC Top 18 contract, providing VA clinicians the tools necessary to provide optimum care for veterans.

Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Medtronic is one of the world’s leaders in medical technology, services, and solutions. The company works with clinicians and medical facilities across the world, and their technology is used to treat nearly 40 medical conditions.

“Academy Medical’s goal is to partner with manufacturers that can provide the products – both current and those with new innovation – that can help us provide value to the government while increasing the level of care veterans and active duty military and their families receive,” Ryan Isham, Vice President of Med/Surg at Academy Medical says.

For more information about Academy Medical and their services, call (888) 860-0561, email info@academymedical.net.

380 Columbia Dr. Ste. 100, West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Contact Information:

Academy Medical

Ed Falvo

866-381-1222

Contact via Email

http://academymedical.net/

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/794115

Press Release Distributed by PR.com