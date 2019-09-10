Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Academy Medical is Pleased to Announce Their Partnership with Medtronic Spine

PR.com  
September 10, 2019 3:00am   Comments
Share:

West Palm Beach, FL, September 10, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Academy Medical is pleased to announce their partnership with Medtronic Spine. Medtronic Spine's extensive portfolio of spinal products will now be available on Academy Medical's SAC Top 18 contract, providing VA clinicians the tools necessary to provide optimum care for veterans.

Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Medtronic is one of the world’s leaders in medical technology, services, and solutions. The company works with clinicians and medical facilities across the world, and their technology is used to treat nearly 40 medical conditions.

“Academy Medical’s goal is to partner with manufacturers that can provide the products – both current and those with new innovation – that can help us provide value to the government while increasing the level of care veterans and active duty military and their families receive,” Ryan Isham, Vice President of Med/Surg at Academy Medical says.

For more information about Academy Medical and their services, call (888) 860-0561, email info@academymedical.net.

380 Columbia Dr. Ste. 100, West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Contact Information:
Academy Medical
Ed Falvo
866-381-1222
Contact via Email
http://academymedical.net/

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/794115

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo