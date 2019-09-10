Dr. Jose Martinez-Diaz Receives 2019 Distinguished Alumni Award from WVU Eberly College

Melbourne, FL, September 10, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Jose Martinez-Diaz, CEO of ABA Technologies, Inc. and University Professor of Behavior Analysis at Florida Institute of Technology, is the 2019 recipient of West Virginia University Eberly College’s Distinguished Alumni Award. Eberly College of Arts and Sciences offers a slate of nationally acclaimed programs in science, the humanities, and human services. The alumni award recognizes the accomplishments of successful graduates, wherever they make contributions in their community - civic leadership and social welfare activities, intellectual and cultural pursuits. The awards banquet will be held September 13, 2019, at the Morgantown Marriott at Waterfront Place in Morgantown, WV. Dr. Martinez-Diaz will attend to accept the honor.

Dr. Martinez-Diaz graduated from WVU in 1984 with a Ph.D. in clinical psychology under the mentorship of Professor Barry Edelstein, and soon after, began his career as a clinical psychologist and behavior analyst in state- and community-run agencies for people with developmental disabilities. He successfully developed and implemented behavior analytic programs to improve the lives of patients, many of whom were able to return to less restrictive environments. His experiences began what would become a career-long interest in training behavior analysts.

In Florida, Dr. Martinez-Diaz worked at the state and national level to establish professional licensure and credentialing systems for behavior analysts. Much of this work took place in collaboration with the late Dr. Jerry Shook. In 2018, Dr. Martinez-Diaz was honored with the Jerry Shook Award for his dissemination efforts. The bulk of his accomplishments have occurred over the last two decades at Florida Institute of Technology, where he built an impressive School of Behavior Analysis alongside a thriving online applied behavior analysis program in partnership with his company ABA Technologies, Inc.

The Eberly award will add to Dr. Martinez-Diaz’s other awards and honors, including the Provost’s Academic Leadership Award (2005), Charles H. Cox Award for Outstanding Service and Advancement of Behavior Analysis in Florida (2005), Jerry Shook Award (2018), and the Best Faculty Member from Florida Tech’s Office of International Student & Scholar Services (2019).

ABA Technologies, Inc. would like to congratulate Dr. Martinez-Diaz, and thank him for his dedication to improving the lives of vulnerable populations and shaping the careers of countless professionals. Many are indebted to his knowledge, wisdom, and generosity.

