Brian Williams Promoted to Director of Operations for AeroGo, Inc.

AeroGo Inc. announces the promotion of Brian Williams to the Director of Operations.

Seattle, WA, September 10, 2019 --(PR.com)-- AeroGo Inc. announces the promotion of Brian Williams to the Director of Operations. Brian joined AeroGo in 2009 as a Buyer. He was promoted to Purchasing Manager and then interim Operations Manager. John Massenburg, President, announced the promotion at an employee meeting. John stated, “Brian has done a great job in operations and shown exceptional leadership. He is well respected by the people he works with.”

As the Director of Operations, Brian will continue to manage all aspects of purchasing, shipping and receiving, manufacturing operations and facility management. Brian has been instrumental in directing and implementing MRP systems and ensuring adherence to quality processes in manufacturing. He is an active member of CAMPS and manufacturing associations.

AeroGo manufactures innovative load moving equipment, utilizing wheels and hovercraft technology that move heavy, awkward, or delicate loads. Companies large and small benefit from a worldwide dealer network, experienced product specialists, and skilled engineers. We work with you to find a load moving solution that is safe, efficient and cost-effective.

