An Evening with Temple Grandin: Connecting Animal Science & Autism - October 30, 2019
Future Horizons will be hosting An Evening with Temple Grandin in Portland, OR on October 30, 2019.
Temple Grandin is a professor of animal science at Colorado State University, consultant to the livestock industry on animal behavior, and autism spokesperson.
She is one of the first individuals on the autism spectrum to publicly share insights from her personal experience of autism and its relation to animals.
Whether you are a member of the autism community or the livestock arena, you will find this talk informative and unforgettable.
"All animals and people have the same core emotion systems in the brain." - Dr. Temple Grandin
About the Venue:
Oregon Convention Center
Meeting Room B113-115
777 NE Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd
Portland, OR 97232
Pre-register before noon CST on October 30 to take advantage of the discounted pricing.
Contact Information:
Future Horizons, Inc.
Rachael Rice
817.277.0727
Contact via Email
https://www.fhautism.com/
