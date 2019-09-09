An Evening with Temple Grandin: Connecting Animal Science & Autism - October 30, 2019

Future Horizons will be hosting An Evening with Temple Grandin in Portland, OR on October 30, 2019.

Portland, OR, September 09, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Future Horizons invites you to spend An Evening with Dr. Temple Grandin in Portland, Oregon on October 30.

Temple Grandin is a professor of animal science at Colorado State University, consultant to the livestock industry on animal behavior, and autism spokesperson.

She is one of the first individuals on the autism spectrum to publicly share insights from her personal experience of autism and its relation to animals.

Whether you are a member of the autism community or the livestock arena, you will find this talk informative and unforgettable.

"All animals and people have the same core emotion systems in the brain." - Dr. Temple Grandin

About the Venue:

Oregon Convention Center

Meeting Room B113-115

777 NE Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd

Portland, OR 97232

Pre-register before noon CST on October 30 to take advantage of the discounted pricing.

