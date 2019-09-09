Life.io Focuses on Scaling New Platform with Strategic Hires

Life.io announces strategic hires to Growth and Design teams as they launch the newest version of their leading customer engagement platform Life.ioEngage(TM).

Princeton, NJ, September 09, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Life.io, a leading customer engagement platform for the insurance industry, today announces Woody Wodchis and Jason Brausewetter as Vice Presidents of Growth. Woody and Jason bring over 20 years of experience and deep expertise to their respective roles, further enhancing Life.io’s service capabilities to an expanding roster of global clientele.

With a maturing market for customer engagement, the announcement of these hires comes at an exciting time as Life.io debuts the newest version of their consumer facing platform. Jon Cooper, CEO and Co-Founder, is excited about what the new team will bring to the table. “There is an extraordinary level of interest in customer engagement in the insurance industry. Jason and Woody both bring a tremendous depth of knowledge in the field and will enable Life.io to expand its reach by helping clients address growth and retention initiatives.”

In addition to expanding the Growth Team, Life.io has invested over $6MM over the past year to revamp its flagship platform Life.ioEngage(TM). With the focus on innovation, Life.io brought in several new roles within the Technology and Design teams, including RJay Haluko as Creative Director, Nick Steele as Senior Developer, and Jeff Young as Director of Engineering; all who bring extensive gaming and design experience to the organization.

With an experienced senior level team in place, strong financial backing from SE2 and Eldridge Industries, and a revolutionary customer facing platform, Mike Logsdon, co-founder and COO of Life.io looks ahead to demonstrate how Life.io can deliver a better digital experience for customers and their carriers. “Our enhanced platform will ensure that our clients stay ahead of the innovation curve with digital transformations that are successful and agile for their customers. By working with Life.io 2.0, they will enjoy an unprecedented level of customer insights and a new kind of flexibility that allows them to customize the product for their specific market, customers and business needs.”

Life.io heads into the conference season with a busy schedule ahead. Their agenda includes the SE2 Partnership Forum (Philadelphia, Sept. 15-17), Insuretech Connect (Las Vegas, Sept. 23-25) and two LIMRA conferences - Group and Worksite Benefits (Newport, Sept. 10-12) and Annual (Boston – Oct. 27-29).

Contact Information:

Life.io

Jamie Podgajny

757-719-4111

Contact via Email

life.io

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/794022

Press Release Distributed by PR.com