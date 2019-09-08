Musotica Launches Its Latest Bad Ass Babe Halloween Collection

Los Angeles, CA, September 08, 2019 --(PR.com)-- With Halloween fast approaching, Musotica has launched their latest Halloween collection for 2019, taking inspiration from a host of heroes and villains.

The Halloween range is centred around bad ass babe costumes, taking influence from comics, fairytales, ancient civilizations, mythology and animals.

With an extensive selection of items this fall, Musotica has added a variety of new hero and villain costumes and accessories to their Halloween collection.

These new costumes have been curated by Musotica, with a variety of cosplay looks and styles available.

The bad ass babes collection focuses on female strength and power, taking influence and fashion inspiration from pop-culture and mythological looks.

When asked about the collection, Musotica founder and celebrity stylist, Sarah Wallner said: “We wanted to take influence from the baddest babes with styles that are flirty, fun and bold! We wanted to highlight the power of females in a variety of trendy looks this Halloween.”

Sarah added: “This collection nods to comic and pop-culture history with a host of glitzy accessories that bring all of these costumes to life!”

The collection focuses on complete Halloween costumes complimented by a host of accessories including headbands, wrist cuffs, leg warmers and mock weapons.

Musotica offers an extensive collection of Halloween and cosplay costumes via their online and Amazon store.

