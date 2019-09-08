Preferred Properties Real Estate is Pleased to Announce a New Listing in Lincroft, NJ

Preferred Properties Real Estate is located in Allenhurst and Rumson is happy to announce that Robert "Bob" Haspel has just listed a 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in desirable Lincroft, NJ.

Rumson, NJ, September 08, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Preferred Properties Real Estate is pleased to introduce to the market 9 Braeburn Dr. in beautiful Lincroft, New Jersey. Robert "Bob" Haspel is representing the seller in the marketing of the home for $639,000.

Preferred Properties Real Estate is proud of this colonial, which is situated in one of Lincroft's finest and convenient neighborhoods. The main level features a bright and spacious foyer, expansive study with gas fireplace and custom built in aak shelving, formal dining room, eat in kitchen, family room with vaulted ceiling and brick gas fireplace with access to an outdoor patio and deck area. The living room with vaulted ceiling and picturesque view of the back yard leads to the top floor featuring a master bedroom suite and 3 more bedrooms. A flexible and roomy work and office space and laundry or mud room provides access to the recreational back yard and garage. There is a play room in the basement. The oversized custom garage and workshop is insulated, heated and will satisfy any car enthusiast, craftsman, hobbyist, collector or fitness fanatic. Located near Lincroft Town Village Shops and restaurants. Contact Robert Bob Haspel at 732-778-7852 or Barbara Haspel at 732-778-7853 for a personal showing.

About Preferred Properties Real Estate

The Coffenberg Family has owned real estate companies in the Monmouth County are since 1978. Preferred Properties Real Estate is a full-service real estate brokerage dedicated to a long-standing tradition of excellence. Through the use of their global network, comprehensive marketing strategies, strategic social networking tools and innovative search engine optimization techniques, Preferred Properties Real Estate provides its agents with the tools they need to provide maximum worldwide exposure for their clients. For more information, please visit www.ppmoves.com.

Contact Information:

Preferred Properties

George Coffenberg

732-224-9200

Contact via Email

www.ppmoves.com

