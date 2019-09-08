Preferred Properties Real Estate is Proud to Announce a New Listing in Colts Neck, NJ

Preferred Properties Real Estate is happy to announce that Lisa Loew Mason has just listed a magnificent 7 bedroom home with 7 full baths and 3 half baths in beautiful Colts Neck, NJ. Their company has offices in Allenhurst and Rumson, New Jersey.

Preferred Properties Real Estate proudly presents this private mansion, unsurpassed to anything in the same area at this price, is offered at approximately half the cost to build such a magnificent, custom estate. French Provincial Colonial sitting on 3.04 acres of secluded, pristine grounds, is the ultimate in luxury living. Thoughtfully designed and built with the finest craftsmanship and architectural details from the all-around stone exterior, circular paver driveway, carved moldings and pillars reminiscent of an Italian Villa, coiffured ceilings, marble and terrazzo flooring, to the resort like grounds with Olympic size pool, stone cabana, sport court, pond, beautiful night lighting. Luxurious, yet enjoyable for casual as well as formal entertaining for several hundred guests. Some of the unmatched features include High end chef kitchen with a spacious butler's pantry; family room / conservatory with media equipment, stone wall w/ double sided gas fireplace, leaded glass french doors; surround sound system inside and out; master suite has huge cherry wood walk-in closet, master bath with sauna, steam shower, jacuzzi, sliders to a deck overlooking the fabulous yard; a complete in-law suite w/private entrance on first floor; and maid/nanny suite also on first floor. The Seller has just upgraded to perfection the pool, tiles, and patio area. For more information about this home, contact Lisa Loew Mason at 732-221-2783.

About Preferred Properties Real Estate

The Coffenberg Family has owned real estate companies in the Monmouth County are since 1978. Preferred Properties Real Estate is a full-service real estate brokerage dedicated to a long-standing tradition of excellence. Through the use of their global network, comprehensive marketing strategies, strategic social networking tools and innovative search engine optimization techniques, Preferred Properties Real Estate provides its agents with the tools they need to provide maximum worldwide exposure for their clients. For more information, please visit www.ppmoves.com.

