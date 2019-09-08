Brent Buckley Honored by Cleveland-Marshall College of Law as Distinguished Alumni

C|M|Law honors Brent M. Buckley ('82) with Distinguished Alumni Award.

Cleveland, OH, September 08, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Buckley King is proud to announce that Brent M. Buckley, the Firm's managing partner, has been awarded the Cleveland State University Cleveland-Marshall College of Law Distinguished Alumni Award. The law school alumni association annually recognizes one alumnus for their outstanding professional accomplishments and service to their communities. "A well-deserved honor for Brent," states Rosemary Sweeney, the Firm's administrative partner, "his hard work, vigilance, passion and leadership inspire all of us, every day, to make a difference professionally, personally and civically."

Buckley will receive his award on October 4, 2019.

About Brent Buckley:

A founding member and managing partner of Buckley King LPA for 35 years, Brent maintains an active practice representing financial services organizations, businesses, directors/officers, and executive management. He receives numerous recognitions including by Corporate Responsibility Magazine as among the nation's top "high-stakes" trial lawyers, Best Lawyers in America, and among the Top 50 Lawyers in Cleveland, Top 100 Lawyers in Ohio, and Top Legal Minds in Northeast Ohio. Brent serves in leadership positions on numerous boards, including the Cleveland Institute of Music, College Now Greater Cleveland, Greater Cleveland Film Commission, the Cleveland Ballet, Cleveland Sight Center, and many more.

About Buckley King:

Buckley King is a full-service law firm that provides solutions-driven legal advice and representation on traditional to complex business matters in all major industries. We maintain a culture in which integrity, transparency, creativity, teamwork, and passion for what we do is non-negotiable.

Offices in Ohio, Georgia and Arizona

Rethink your outside counsel(R)

www.buckleyking.com

