New book of poetry covers hardships and successes and how they are a "Catalyst of Love"; Ryan Abrahams announces publication of new book

New York, NY, September 07, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The collection of poetry found within “Catalyst of Love” (published by Balboa Press) by Ryan Abrahams contains 24 poems about love, life and family.

Abrahams’ poems are accompanied by images of nature along with a meditation for the reader to bring more mindfulness and meditations in their life. The poems are inspired by his love for his family and music. One poem was written about a friend of his who took his life and how he was a “Catalyst of Love” for Abrahams in their friendship.

Abrahams hopes his readers take away, “that the loving energy exuding through the poems and corresponding images will be a ‘Catalyst of Love’ for the people who read it.”

A passage from the poem “Love and Light” reads:

May love and light guide you and bless you throughout your life / May you always believe in yourself and see yourself in the highest light / May you live your truth, but respect one another without the need to be right / May blessings flow every day and every single night / May the love of your family and friends, take you to new heights / May love and light guide you and bless you tonight!

“Catalyst of Love”

By Ryan Abrahams

Softcover | 8.5 x 11in | 62 pages | ISBN 9781982202590

E-Book | 62 pages | ISBN 9781982202583

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Ryan Abrahams has worked in digital advertising for 19 years for companies such as the New York Times and Google. He is married and is the proud father of two sons. He lives in Brooklyn and plays tennis, loves Jamaican and Reggae music and practices mindfulness and meditation.

