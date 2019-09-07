Melissa J. Flick, President Honored as a Professional of the Year for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication

Brinnon, WA, September 07, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Melissa J. Flick of Brinnon, Washington has been honored as a Professional of the Year for two consecutive years, 2018 and 2019, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the restaurant field.

About Melissa J. Flick, President

Melissa J. Flick has over ten years experience in the restaurant field. She is the president of Geoduck Restaurant & Lounge located in Brinnon, Washington, serving local sea food as well as all types of food. Lunch and dinner are served seven days per week. They are known as the home of the famous Big Burger Dip. Geoduck was honored as a Top Rated Restaurant by Esquire Magazine and has been featured in articles in the magazine. It was originally established as the Geoduck Tavern in 1938.

Ms. Flick oversees restaurant operations and staff, inventory, ordering, purchasing, menu decisions and seasonal menus. Melissa was recently honored on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City.

Born on July 5, 1970 in Seattle, Washington, Melissa attended college. In her spare time, she enjoys shooting guns.

For further information, contact www.facebook.com/thegeoduck/.

About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their publication and on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in an annual hardcover journal and in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.

Contact Information:

Strathmore Worldwide

Susan Perrault

516-677-9696

Contact via Email

www.strathmoreworldwide.com

Syndi Reibman

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/789898

Press Release Distributed by PR.com