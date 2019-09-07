Absolute Storage Management Recognized as the Best Third-Party Management Company

Cordova, TN, September 07, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Each year, Inside Self Storage hosts a reader choice pool for “Best of Business” nominations and voting in a variety of industry categories. The 2019 results show that Absolute Storage Management (ASM) is the Best Third-Party Management award winner. ASM is honored to have been nominated and voted for this distinction, a distinction that has been held by REITs since the award was founded in 2011.

Founded in 2002, ASM has excelled and prospered thru industry cycles ranging from the 2008 recession to the recent years of increased competition and development. Throughout the cycles, ASM has maintained their quality and consistency by adhering to the company’s core values. These values of leadership, integrity, communication, teamwork, excellence, and dedication have guided the company through their performance and growth.

Currently managing over six (6) million rentable square feet at over 131 facilities in 15 states, ASM’s presence spans from the sunshine summers in Florida, to the blustery winters in Wisconsin and from the delicious BBQ in Kansas to the coast of the Atlantic. ASM’s headquarters are in Memphis, TN with regional offices in Orlando, FL; Atlanta, GA; Charlotte, NC; Nashville, TN; and Jackson, MS; making it easy to connect with any of ASM’s knowledgeable leadership team members.

ASM specializes in custom self-storage management, adapting its techniques to the local market, property type and client preference. With a portfolio spanning the traditional drive-up facilities in rural communities to new build, multi-story urban locations, ASM’s team has the expertise to maximize revenue in each unique location.

** ISS Link: https://www.insideselfstorage.com/best-business/inside-self-storage-best-business-2019

For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the ASM website at www.absolutemgmt.com. Contact Jasmin Jones at jasmin.jones@absolutemgmt.com.

