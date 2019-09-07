Online Medical Certification Pioneer Launches New Site

National Certification Services, an industry pioneer since 2005, has announced it's third-generation site to meet the evolving certification demands of the healthcare community. www.onlinemedcerts.com anticipates early September 2019 launch.

Philadelphia, PA, September 07, 2019 --(PR.com)-- National Certification Services, the web’s first provider of 100% online medical certifications, has launched a new website. Having provided BCLS, ACLS and PALS exams through its site www.cprtrainingfast.com since 2005, the company felt a new domain and site would reflect its more diverse portfolio of certification offerings. The company anticipates launching its new site, www.onlinemedcerts.com, September 2019.

“Our groundbreaking site has enjoyed tremendous success with its flagship certifications since its launch in 2005, but the landscape of the medical education field has evolved,” said Karen Boyer, founder and executive director of National Certification Services. The online learning pioneer explained that the healthcare community has grown far more comfortable with online continuing education exams than it was nearly 15 years ago when they introduced web-based credentialing exams. “Healthcare professionals are seeking out solutions to satisfy their requirements that address accessibility and deadlines. That’s where we step in and make it happen for them,” Boyer said.

Their new site, www.onlinemedcerts.com, is a comprehensive site that offers full-service online credentialing exams ranging from medical assistant certifications to advanced level certifications in trauma life support and medical marijuana.

While BCLS, ACLS and PALS certifications will still be provided on the new site, www.onlinemedcerts.com, returning and new clients will see changes to the curriculum including pre-hospital, nursing and advanced levels of trauma life support certification. Two levels of medical marijuana certifications are featured, including a basic layperson course along with an advanced level course for physicians and nurses. Medical assistants, phlebotomy and pharmacy technicians will also be able to renew their certifications.

Along with the new exam offerings, www.onlinemedcerts.com has some new customer service and testing features to enhance the user experience. Customer service is now available not only through traditional phone and email, but also the new chat program added to the site. Clients will be able to save and check their answers as they go, and access certificates through their online account whenever they need them.

“We’re loving our third-generation website and look forward to serving clients internationally for another 15 years. It’s an exciting time to be in online education,” said Boyer.

