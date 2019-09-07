Toronto International Film Festival Beckons for Florida-Based Jalbert Brothers

Jalbert Brothers moving forward in a changing film industry. Jalbert duo will be keynote speakers at Toronto International Film Festival.

Clearwater, FL, September 07, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Florida-based duo, the Jalbert Brothers, are gearing up for their maiden visit to the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (September 5-15) where they will be appearing as keynote speakers alongside taking pitches from filmmakers. The pairing will also be looking to raise funds for their latest film production, "The Game."

As one of the most internationally recognized and respected film festivals in the world, the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival kicks off this weekend for the 44th edition. Fresh from the highly popular and successful Amazon Prime show Haunted Tours, the Jalbert Brothers will be in attendance throughout the 10 day event, where they will be participating as Keynote speakers and meeting with filmmakers to hear pitches.

https://youtu.be/fwNSG6jIRTI

www.jalbertbrothers.com

Alongside their own duties, the Jalbert Brothers will also be attending a number of the major events scheduled over the duration with fellow keynote speakers, Adam Fisher from the Complete Production Group and Tom Malloy of Glass House Distribution. As one of the most accomplished teams within the film industry, the duo will be using the incredible networking opportunities that the festival provides to raise funds for their upcoming project, The Game as well as promote new film ANIMATOR; a unique insight into understanding the gifts you have been given. Which is being streamed on tubitv.

The Toronto Film Festival is just the start of a busy few months for the Jalbert Brothers, as next January they will be hosting the inaugural Hacking Hollywood Pitch Festival. Based over two days (11-12) the event is aimed at current and aspiring filmmakers looking to take their career to the next level. Featuring a host of leading industry keynote speakers, including Fisher and Malloy, the event will give attendees a unique inside look at the new age of online and streaming content creation.

Speaking ahead of the festival, the Jalbert Brothers said, “We’re really excited to be heading to the 44th Toronto International Film Festival. It’s one of the most important events in the industry and we’re very proud to have been invited along as keynote speakers. There are so many talented individuals going along, we can’t wait to meet them.”

