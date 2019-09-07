First Time in Alaska: Life-Saving Fall Prevention Course for Healthcare Professionals, Injury Prevention Advocates and Caregivers

In Fairbanks, AK on October 6 an innovative & effective course will be held to teach Occupational and Physical Therapists, other healthcare and injury prevention professionals, fitness instructors and caregivers a unique, simple and fun program to help older adults avoid falls. Continuing Education Units (8) are available.

Fairbanks, AK, September 07, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Tanana Chiefs Conference (TCC) has partnered with Fall Prevention Training Services, LLC to bring an exciting new program to Fairbanks. The program is designed to help older adults and the homebound to avoid falls and increase confidence and independence. On Sunday, October 6 at the Chief Andrew Isaac Health Center, Sharon Claye, President and Owner of Fall Prevention Training Services, LLC and a certified Master Trainer in this system, will be teaching a course for Physical Therapists, as well as fitness instructors, independent personal trainers, activity directors, injury prevention advocates, and anyone interested in helping older adults to avoid falling by improving balance and strength.

“Every 12 seconds, an older adult is treated in the emergency room for a fall,” says Claye. “These accidents can be dramatically reduced through learning this set of easy, yet effective, activities. Older adults need no longer live in fear of falling and can lead productive and fulfilling lives.”

Developed by Dr. Betty Perkins-Carpenter, Rochester, NY, founder and President of Senior Fitness Inc., 6 Steps to Better Balance™ is a proven program that utilizes repetitive practice of a series of movements and simple activities, such as the “Chorus Line” and “Dancing with a Pillow,” to help older adults gain better balance and increase their level of daily physical activity.

It is designed to reduce the probability of falls, the fear of falling and fall-related injuries. It also increases body flexibility, leg strength and overall endurance.

“It has been our dream to take this life-saving fall prevention program to all 50 states. We are so excited to bring our program to the great state of Alaska,” said Claye. “Special thanks to our Co-Sponsor TCC and their offer to host this event for all the people of Alaska,” said Claye.

Completion of the eight-hour training also qualifies the student for Continuing Education Units (CEUs) for Physical Therapists, Activity Professionals, and several major personal trainer certifications.

For more information on this course go to https://fallpreventiontrainer.com

