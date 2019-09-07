HealthSwap Advisors and Its Platform Bed License Exchange is Now Senwell Senior Investment Advisors

Toledo, OH, September 07, 2019 --(PR.com)-- HealthSwap Advisors, LLC and its online platform, Bed License Exchange, is excited to announce that they are now operating under Senwell Senior Investment Advisors. Bed License Exchange has become the nation’s leader in bed license transactions since its launch in 2015. Managing Partners, Ben and Brandon Bohland, saw an opportunity to leverage the knowledge and experience they’ve acquired during this time to provide additional services for their clients.

Senwell Senior Investment Advisors offers merger and acquisition advisory services to the seniors housing and skilled nursing industry. In addition to their bed license transactions services, the company will offer expanded mergers and acquisition services, consulting, and market valuation services.

Brandon Bohland explains further. “Since our inception, we’ve been the industry experts on bed license transactions. As we’ve grown, our clients demand for our service lines have also grown. Instead of just a bed license offering, we can now handle everything under one roof. Our clients won’t need to go to separate companies to handle any kind of merger and acquisition. Under Senwell, our merger and acquisition service line can assist with any bed license and facility transaction.”

Ben Bohland explains the importance of the Senwell culture. “We have a strong foundation in our faith, and have valued a deep appreciation for the core values we learned while serving in the Air Force together. Integrity first, service before self and excellence in all we do are the core values at the root of Senwell. We will continue to live by these standards, which will be reflected in the relationships we grow and nurture with our clients.”

To learn more about Senwell Senior Investment Advisors, visit their newly launched website at senwelladvisors.com where you can learn more about the company, their results, and the services they provide.

