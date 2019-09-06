CommLab India Completes 19 Successful Years and Celebrates the Loyalty of Its Employees

CommLab India, a global leader in rapid eLearning solutions completed 19 highly successful years in the field of rapid custom eLearning development by celebrating the loyalty of its employees.

Hyderabad, Iceland, September 06, 2019 --(PR.com)-- CommLab India, a global leader in rapid eLearning solutions and authoring tools expert, completed 19 highly successful years in the field of rapid custom eLearning development by celebrating its core, driving value – loyalty. CommLab India’s 19th anniversary celebrated the achievements of its employees – and their families – who are an indispensable part of CommLab India’s success.

On September 01, 2000, CommLab India was started by Dr Ayesha Habeeb Omer, and RK Prasad to take training outside the confines of the brick and mortar classroom and make it available online, anytime, anywhere. The journey progressed from three employees to 130, and along the way, CommLab India constantly foresaw changes in the business domain and reinvented itself to stay relevant and competitive. For instance, CommLab India was one of the first companies to identify the time-consuming, cumbersome processes associated with Flash and promoted the use of rapid authoring tools.

CommLab India’s Loyalty Day celebrations on the occasion of its 19th anniversary saw employees and their families enjoying well-choreographed dance sequences, mini games, and themed photo booths. The kids’ play arena took the excitement factor several notches higher as there was something for all to enjoy and create beautiful memories.

It was then time for the employees – amidst the glitz, glamor, and families, they were recognized and rewarded for their valuable contribution toward CommLab India over the years. From 10 to 15 years, 5 to 10, 3 to 5, as well as those who joined recently – everyone was thanked for their loyalty to the company. This also helped friends working across departments meet and exchange notes on their journey, in a genial atmosphere, rekindling their camaraderie. It was a great opportunity for new employees to get to know the veterans who’ve spent several years with CommLab India. A sumptuous feast with yummy Hyderabadi dishes including the favorite Biryani concluded the day on a royal note.

“Loyalty is our most important value and this day is entirely dedicated to it. A person who spends even a single day with us has demonstrated loyalty, and what better occasion to express our gratitude to our employees who have been with us and made CommLab India a success these 19 years in the eLearning Industry,” signed off Mr. RK Prasad, CEO & Co-Founder CommLab India, capturing the essence of the event.

About CommLab India:

CommLab India is the most sought-after global leaders for rapid eLearning solutions. The company has 100 International customers in 30+ countries.

With our formidable authoring tools expertise and decades of experience in corporate training and instructional design, we offer rapid eLearning solutions for speed, scale and value with any authoring tool:

ILT material conversion into instructionally sound, visually appealing, engaging eLearning curriculums and other digital learning formats.

Legacy Course Conversions from Flash or any other authoring tool to HTML5, even if you do not have source files.

eLearning Translation of English eLearning course into 35 international languages – both text and audio

