XTIVIA's remoteCRM Awarded a 2019 CRM Excellence Award

remoteCRM Honored for Helping Clients Improve the Customer Experience.

Colorado Springs, CO, September 06, 2019 --(PR.com)-- XTIVIA announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company has named remoteCRM, powered by XTIVIA, as a recipient of a 2019 CRM Excellence Award presented by CUSTOMER magazine.

In response to a growing market need for Salesforce remote admin services, XTIVIA launched remoteCRM.com to support intelligent customer relationship success. remoteCRM’s certified professionals help companies using Salesforce to implement, integrate, migrate, and update with on-call expertise that supplements in-house staffing. Additionally, remoteCRM consultants help with various aspects of Salesforce solutions, including Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Community Cloud, Marketing Cloud, and additional AppExchange products.

“remoteCRM delivers virtual, on-demand Salesforce expertise, admin services, and support. Our commitment is to make the most of Salesforce for our customers so they can focus on their main priority - their relationships - instead of their technology,” says Sean Mohan, Vice President of CRM, XTIVIA.

“The 20th Anniversary CRM Excellence Award honors XTIVIA for being a true CRM partner to its customers and clients,” said Rich Tehrani, TMC’s CEO and Group Editor-in-Chief. “XTIVIA has demonstrated to the editors of CUSTOMER magazine that remoteCRM improved the processes of their clients’ businesses by streamlining and facilitating the flow of information,” Tehrani said.

Based on hard data, the CRM Excellence Awards rely on facts and statistics demonstrating the improvements that the winner’s product has made in a client’s business. Winners were chosen on the basis of their product or service’s ability to help extend and expand the customer relationship to become all-encompassing, covering the entire enterprise and the entire lifetime of the customer.

About remoteCRM, powered by XTIVIA

remoteCRM.com provides on-demand Salesforce admin services to meet the market’s growing need for intelligent customer relationship success. remoteCRM’s certified professionals help companies using Salesforce to implement, integrate, migrate and update various aspects of Salesforce solutions, including Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Community Cloud, Marketing Cloud, and additional AppExchange products. https://remotecrm.com/

About CUSTOMER

Since 1982, CUSTOMER magazine (formerly Customer Interaction Solutions) has been the voice of the call/contact center, CRM and teleservices industries. CUSTOMER has helped the industry germinate, grow, mature and prosper, and has served as the leading publication in helping these industries that have had such a positive impact on the world economy to continue to thrive. Through a combination of outstanding and cutting-edge original editorial, industry voices, in-depth lab reviews and the recognition of the innovative leaders in management and technology through our highly valued awards, CUSTOMER strives to continue to be the publication that holds the quality bar high for the industry. Please visit http://www.customer.tmcnet.com.

Contact Information:

XTIVIA, Inc.

Deborah Guinan

719-387-0981

Contact via Email

https://www.xtivia.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/793831

Press Release Distributed by PR.com