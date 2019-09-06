Gantner Environment Introduces Sales and Service Partner in Thailand

Zwoenitz, Germany, September 06, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Today, Gantner Instruments is pleased to announce that Logic Power Co., Ltd. will support them as a sales and service partner in Thailand.

“Gantner Instruments is, for more than 3 years, together with Victor Boonyasnguan from Logic Power Co., Ltd., supporting them with industrial Solar and Utility Monitoring & Control Systems. Making the next step in appointing Logic Power Co., Ltd. as our official partner was not only mandatory but also well deserved,” says Jörg Scholz, Managing Director from Gantner Instruments Environment Solutions GmbH. Gantner’s monitoring and control solution "Made in Germany" is an optimized, individually developed system and - as result of high-quality engineering - based on newest technology.

Since 2011, Gantner Instruments Environment Solutions has continually built up its position as one of the market leaders specialized in global supplies for utility scale solar power plant monitoring and control solutions. Numerous large projects on all continents have been equipped with Gantners hardware products and Software as a Service Solutions, such as the well-known and highly customizable Gantner Webportal. In recently fast growing markets, such as Australia and Egypt, Gantner has gained a solid and respected leadership position in its segment and is valued as a strong, competent and trustworthy partner for EPCs and investors.

