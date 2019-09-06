HCA Healthcare/HealthONE's The Medical Center of Aurora Names Hallie Woods Chief Operating Officer

Aurora, CO, September 06, 2019 --(PR.com)-- HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) announced that Hallie Woods has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer for TMCA and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital. Woods previously served as Chief Administrative Officer of Centennial Medical Center (CMC), a campus of The Medical Center of Aurora.

Woods’ tenure with HCA Healthcare began in 2011 at Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center where she served in various roles including Director of Radiology, Radiation Oncology, and Cardiovascular Services before she was accepted into HCA Healthcare’s COO Development Program in May 2017.

Woods joined The Medical Center of Aurora's team in April 2016 as the Associate Chief Operating Officer, a position that was part of HCA Healthcare’s Chief Operating Officer Development Program. Her responsibilities included oversight for the departments of Radiology, Pharmacy, Therapies, and Facilities and Construction. She was promoted to Vice President of Operations in August 2017 after graduating from the COO Development Program.

“I’m very pleased that Hallie is moving into the COO role,” said Ryan Simpson, Chief Executive Officer at The Medical Center of Aurora and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital. “She is a talented, proven leader and we are fortunate to have her on our team. I look forward to working with her as we continue to grow our services and provide excellent care to the community.”

Over the last 18 months, Woods took the role of lead executive over the Centennial Medical Center campus expansion project, which broke ground in March 2019. While at CMC, Woods worked with her team to bring new provider groups to the campus, collaborated with city leaders for growth opportunities, and led the $85 million capital construction project, which will eventually be the first full-service hospital in Centennial. She also sits on the Board of Directors of the South Metro Denver Chamber of Commerce.

In her new role, Woods will oversee the integrated operations of The Medical Center of Aurora and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital and will have executive oversight of Case Management, Pharmacy, Lab, Rehab Services and Orthopedic Services.

“I am excited and honored to be chosen as COO for TMCA and Spalding,” said Woods. “We have an excellent team and I am happy to continue working alongside my colleagues as we fulfill our Mission and provide the high quality care our community deserves.”

Woods earned her Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Colorado – Denver’s Healthcare Administration Program and B.A. in Journalism from Colorado State University.

About The Medical Center of Aurora

The Medical Center of Aurora, has received three-time Magnet® designation for nursing excellence by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), is a 346-bed acute care hospital located in Aurora, Colorado. The Medical Center of Aurora is comprised of five campuses in Aurora and Centennial, Colo., including the Main Campus, located at Interstate 225 and Mississippi, the North Campus Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, Centennial Medical Plaza, Saddle Rock ER, Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital, Spalding Rehabilitation at P/SL, and a medical office building at Green Valley Ranch. The Main Campus facility is a Level II Trauma Center with Primary Stroke Certification and Chest Pain Center accreditation, and has an affiliation with Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children as well as the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute. The Medical Center of Aurora received ‘A’ grades from The Leapfrog Group (Fall 2016 - Spring 2019), was Colorado’s only hospital to receive the Leapfrog Top General Hospital designation two years in a row (2016, 2017), and was recognized as a Best Regional Hospital by U.S. News & World Report (2014-2015, 2017-2018, 2018-2019). The Medical Center of Aurora is proud to be a part of the HealthONE system of hospitals that earned the ranking as the #7 corporate philanthropist in the Denver metro area and was the only hospital system ranked in the top 10. HealthONE contributed more than $1.5 million in 2018 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations. Learn more at AuroraMed.com.

Contact Information:

The Medical Center of Aurora

Laura Stephens

303-591-5635

Contact via Email

www.AuroraMed.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/793920

Press Release Distributed by PR.com