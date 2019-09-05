Medical Marketing Solutions: The First Private Pay Medical Practice Solutions for Lead Generation & Conversions

Whether you are a start-up private pay practice, or have been in business for years, it is always great for the doctor to have a checkup. If you are not generating enough profits and do not have the pulse of the business side of your practice, it's time to take control and maximize your practice potential.

Plantation, FL, September 05, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Medical Marketing Solutions is the first soup to nuts Consulting, Lead Generation and Conversion company offering services to the Private Pay Medical sector.

Serving both start-up private pay practices and practices that have been in business for years, Medical Marketing Solutions is the go-to company for the doctor to have a practice checkup.

The average practitioner wastes an excess of $100k in startup mistakes or in running a practice that is not revenue or profit driven. Marketing to the wrong avatar, mishandling phone calls, not using a CRM or having an email nurturing campaign are some of the most common challenges Medical Marketing Solutions has seen in this industry.

Medical Marketing Solutions' mission is to help start up and existing Private Pay practices to eliminate costly mistakes and help practitioners do what they do best...provide their patients with the most advanced cutting-edge wellness solutions while Medical Marketing Solutions does all of the heavy lifting.

For those practices not generating enough revenues and profits and do not have the pulse of the business side of their practice, Medical Marketing Solutions helps them to take control and maximize their practice potential.

They take a deep dive under the hood of the practice and provide the practitioner with the perfect prescription. They start off with an in-depth practice analysis and then spend time physically or virtually at the practice getting it back to optimal health.

Services include:

·Consulting

·Website Development

·Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

·Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

·Call Tracking

·Social Media Marketing

Medical Marketing Solutions is proud to introduce the first of its kind: Vortex Concierge Call Center which features: https://www.medicalmarketingsolution.com/concierge-call-center-the-vortex/

· Full Time Concierge Advisors assigned to your practice

· 24/7 Inbound Call Center: We handle all of your prospect calls.

· Outbound Calls to all practice leads: We manage all of your leads.

· Email and text campaigns to your patients and prospects.

· Marketing campaign tracking and ROI reports.

For more information and to Turbo charge your practice, please call them at 833-363-3627 or email richforce@medicalmarketingsolution.com.

www.medicalmarketingsolution.com

Contact Information:

Medical Marketing Solutions

Rich Force

305-613-8302

Contact via Email

www.medicalmarketingsolution.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/793689

Press Release Distributed by PR.com