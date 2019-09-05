A&L Motor Sales Completes Detail, Service & Collision Centers as Part of 8.5-Acre Renovation

Family-owned Monroeville luxury car dealership transforms to enhance customer experience.

Monroeville, PA, September 05, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Following months of extensive construction, A&L Motor Sales, the leading BMW, Land Rover and Jaguar automotive dealership in the Greater Pittsburgh Area, announces the completion of its new detail, service and collision centers. This achievement is part of a $15 million overall renovation to the dealership, making it an exciting milestone. The renovation, which includes both of its showrooms, is set to be completed in the spring of 2020.

“This renovation is truly a passion project for us,” said Brian Lamfrom, Owner at A&L Motor Sales. “A lot of thought went into how we could improve the overall customer experience and the work environment for our employees. The new detail, service and collision centers have been designed to provide our employees with ample space, advanced equipment and air conditioning to ensure increased satisfaction and productivity. This expedites turnaround times for our customers.”

Serving as a luxury car dealer east to the city of Pittsburgh, and the only dealer-owned certified collision center for BMW, Land Rover and Jaguar, A&L Motor Sales ensures customer satisfaction is a priority. As a result, the new service center has 20 bays for BMW vehicles, high-speed garage doors and a six-lane service drive with four lanes dedicated to BMW and two to serve Land Rover and Jaguar. The new collision center includes multiple paint booths, with one booth specifically dedicated to bumpers and scratches. Additionally, the new detail center has expanded to six bays and a state-of-the-art car wash. These efforts all ensure faster appointments and quicker turnaround for customers without sacrificing the quality of work for which A&L has been known for over 70 years.

Further highlights of the renovation to be completed will include updated showrooms for all three brands, an environmentally-friendly underground storm drainage system, LED lighting as well as a café lounge and working stations for customers to enjoy while they wait for their vehicles.

“We know we owe our success to the community who has supported us for over seven decades,” said Lamfrom. “Our business will always focus on a customer-first mentality and how we can best serve those who walk through our doors.”

About A&L Motor Sales

Founded in 1948, A&L Motor Sales is a family owned and operated luxury automotive dealership of BMW, Land Rover and Jaguar. Located in Monroeville, PA and serving the Greater Pittsburgh Area, A&L Motor Sales offers an unmatched car buying and maintenance experience, functioning as a one-stop shop for the life-cycle of customers' vehicles. The dealership boasts two showrooms, a service center, a detail center and the only dealer-owned certified collision centers for BMW, Land Rover and Jaguar. To learn more about A&L Motor Sales, visit their website and follow them on Facebook.

Contact Information:

A&L Motor Sales

Brian Lamfrom

412-373-6071

Contact via Email

https://www.almotors.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/793686

Press Release Distributed by PR.com