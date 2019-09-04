Art Mall Global Reaches Out to All Art Related Youth Oriented Charities to Fund, Promote and Expand the #ArtHeals Movement Globally

Art Mall Global launches global #ArtHeals Movement; #ArtHeals Celebrity Art Auctions to be held in Miami, Atlanta, Los Angeles, NYC, with Fine Artists "M'Lilo" and many others; Art Mall Global embraces the AutoFOCUS Awards in Miami, FL.

Beverly Hills, CA, September 04, 2019 --(PR.com)-- www.ArtMallGlobal.com - Art Mall Global is launching their international #ArtHeals / #ArtTherapy movement with the help of Art Related Youth Charities all over the Globe. The goal is to heal the world of all physical pain, mental illness and emotional woes through the Medicinal influence of Art.

"Art is medicine to heal inner emotional diseases as well as external pain and physical ailments," says Art Mall Global manager Marc Gray.

The #ArtHeals / #ArtTherapy movement is set to kick off with many Art Auctions in LA, NYC, Atlanta and a major fine auto event in Miami, FL on Saturday, November 2, 2019, with Mercedes Benz, BMW & Ford motors.

Several celebrity guest are also expected to be in attendance.

"These events are structured to bring awareness upon the impact art has on the overall mental state of humanity." - Keri Hayes Art Mall Global Brand Ambassador.

This year, the Art Mall Global team is excited to announce one of their top artists, M'Lilo is unleashing his first few "Tao Art" Collections and Performance Art exhibitions.

M’Lilo is currently represented by #ArtMallGlobal (Management) and is receiving great attention globally for his very deep and emotional / visionary Abstract Expressionistic “Tao Art.” The Tao Art movement is all about Healing the world through All visual arts and can be found online with the hash tags #ArtHEALS and #ArtTherapy. He has focused on Humanitarian works and is now using his art to fund massive charity projects across the globe, with the United Nations, several governments and other nonprofit organizations helping to make Positive change on all Levels. Recently the M’Lilo Art Team has been invited to be a part of several thriving art movements in Romania, UK, France, Nigeria, South Africa, Gambia, Senegal, Puerto Rico, and many more. Domestically, he will be presenting his artworks at selected Art festival in the USA and will end the year on a high note doing many different exhibitions around the Miami Art Basel in December & then start off the new year with a major exhibition at the San Francisco Art Basel in January.

The November 2 Art Auction is scheduled to be a part of the 18th Annual AutoFOCUS Award Show, which is one of Miami's favorite fall celebrations. Set within the amazing Miami International Auto Show, the AutoFOCUS Awards is a party complete with awesome networking with leaders and innovators and an awards ceremony recognizing automotive design, creativity and cultural impact.Attendees not only gain full access to the Miami International Auto show showroom floor, but also get to engage in the wild yet classy activities, from the AutoFOCUS awards reception, live DJ set, photo ops, and the official slate of audience contests with prizes, food and refreshments.

The Art Mall is a very diverse platform for all art lovers. Catering to all audiences within all budgets to be able to "Experience" the Fine Art world with Living Artists who are now creating a new Artistic and Cultural online hang-out never seen or felt before... This is much more than just pretty pictures in beautiful frames, this is Healing & Therapy, for the Mind, Body and Soul.

You can also contact and experience the Art Mall Global Online gallery/mall for yourself and your loved ones by visiting www.ArtMallGlobal.com.

