Revolutionizing the Insurance Industry with Technology - LegacyArmour and Levinson & Associates Form Alliance

Minneapolis, MN, September 04, 2019 --(PR.com)-- LegacyArmour – an InsurTech/FinTech disrupter, and Levinson & Associates – A National Insurance Marketing Company -- are proud to announce an alliance that will put cutting-edge, revolutionary technology to work for all of its agents and clients.

"Levinson and Associates’ broad nationwide reach and commitment to using technology will help their agents be more efficient, stay relevant, and will allow LegacyArmour to protect more people more quickly with our unique life monitoring system. We go beyond insurance and are excited to disrupt the market together with Levinson!"

- Sahar Ismail, LegacyArmour CEO

Anyone who has information that they want to ensure is delivered to someone else, even if they themselves have passed away, can benefit from LegacyArmour Services. LegacyArmour is unique in how they bundle technology and security, and has patents pending on both the delivery of information after a triggering event and on LegacyArmour’s unique, and elegant method of encrypting information to military standards but without requiring people to remember a passphrase. In fact, LegacyArmour was recently recognized by Securian Financial, (one of the largest and influential financial and insurance companies in the country) for “for innovation shaping the future of financial services and life insurance through technology.”

Levinson and Associates is a nationwide Insurance Marketing Company that services over 16,000 new and existing agents and represents a portfolio of over 75 life carriers and 25 annuity companies. Like LegacyArmour, they are a “Technology Forward” company that has created unique products such as their “I-Genius” Turn-Key Sales Platform and their “Sell While you Sleep” system.

"LegacyArmour perfectly complements our commitment to provide our agents with the latest and greatest tools they need to delight their clients and provide truly world-class service. This partnership will help make the agent a true trusted-partner with their client and strengthen the agent/client relationship in a way that no other company can!"

- Bill Levinson, Levinson & Associates Managing Partner

About LegacyArmour

LegacyArmour is the premier international company providing full end-to-end encryption of personal information coupled with a unique process for delivering that information to the right person at the right time. LegacyArmour ensures that important information is delivered to the people you designate on a future date or after your death or incapacitation. It is a personal time capsule and a smart, virtual safe deposit box rolled into one.

About Levinson and Associates

Levinson & Associates, Inc. is a National Insurance Marketing Company domiciled in Florida since 1972. specializing in the servicing of their field force, and the distribution of the most competitive products for term, universal life, whole life, simplified issue, annuities, and survivorship products.

Levinson is a full-service marketing company equipped to help during the entire underwriting process. With over 100 years of combined insurance experience, Levinson and Associates is ready and able to help with all your insurance needs.

