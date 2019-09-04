Massimiliano De Santis Launches New Financial Planning Firm with XY Planning Network

DESMO Wealth Advisors, LLC to drive change towards values-based financial planning for individuals and families with a passion for travel, the outdoors, and a focus on traditional values.

Austin, TX, September 04, 2019 --(PR.com)-- DESMO Wealth Advisors, LLC (“DESMO”) a new financial planning firm founded by Massimiliano (“Massi”) De Santis, is set to start business this month, supported by XY Planning Network (XYPN), the nation’s leading organization of fee-only financial planners serving Generation X and Generation Y clients. DESMO specializes in values-based financial planning for individuals and families with a passion for travel, the outdoors, and a focus on traditional values.

“Achieving anything important to you in life requires planning and it involves money questions. Relationships, passions, travel, emotions, all things Italian, you name it. At DESMO, we are passionate about building the foundation of your life pursuits through financial planning and coaching. Think of DESMO as your new financial fitness coach,” said Massi De Santis.

De Santis founded DESMO after several years in senior investment positions at Dimensional Fund Advisors and Stone Ridge Asset Management. Prior to joining the industry, De Santis was an assistant professor of economics and finance at Dartmouth College. His accomplishments include the development of award winning strategies working alongside Nobel Laureate Robert C. Merton at Dimensional Fund Advisors, and the development of the first set of indices that track retirement readiness with S&P Dow Jones.

DESMO is a Greek word that means link. “We create the crucial link between your money and your values, and help you achieve your life goals,” said De Santis.

About DESMO Wealth Advisors, LLC

DESMO Wealth Advisors, LLC helps people live better lives through enhanced financial health and wellness. Using a "personal finance-trainer" approach, DESMO designs a plan and coaching program around a client’s life aspirations. The clarity and motivation that comes from a tailored plan leads to greater satisfaction in all areas of life.

DESMO serves individuals and families with a passion for travel, the outdoors, and a focus on traditional values. To learn more about DESMO Wealth Advisors, LLC, please visit www.desmowealth.com.

