Find Your Influence and BFY Capital Announce Marketing Alliance

Scottsdale, AZ, September 04, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Find Your Influence, an influencer marketing technology solution, has announced a strategic marketing alliance with BFY Capital, a specialty lending company focused on financing emerging consumer brands in the natural and organic food, beverage, personal care and beauty industries. This alliance provides BFY Capital customers a competitive advantage with a direct connection to the industry’s first influencer marketing solution to increase brand awareness and brand loyalty.

“Partnering with Find Your Influence provides a truly unique value proposition to our portfolio companies. We know that influencer marketing is what brands of all sizes need to break out. The power social media influencers bring to brands is remarkable and should be a part of every brand’s marketing strategy,” said Richard Nespola, Jr. Co-Founder and Managing Member of BFY Capital. “As the CPG industry’s only dedicated venture debt provider, we recognize that brands need proven partners to drive targeted discovery and trial. We have curated a consortium of partnerships reflective of what brands truly need to thrive, and we are fortunate to have FYI as a key partner in support of our brands.”

According to Social Media Today, influencer marketing content delivers 11 times higher ROI than traditional forms of marketing. In 2018, 78 percent of marketers used influencers to build brand awareness. Influencer marketing is deemed successful because the relationship to the brand or product begins with the consumer’s trust in the influencer.

“BFY Capital is a disruptor in the consumer products investment industry and we are delighted to partner with them to deliver our world-class influencer marketing technology to the portfolio of brands they support,” said Jamie Reardon, CEO and co-founder of Find Your Influence. “FYI has six years of data proving the success behind influencer marketing campaigns to increase brand awareness, drive engagement and strengthen brand loyalty and we are thrilled to help BFY’s companies achieve the results they desire.”

BFY Capital provides highly customized loans of $1M to $7.5M to emerging “better for you” consumer brands as a complement to equity in funding rounds, between funding rounds or as a bridge to M&A. BFY Capital offers brands and their earliest investors a bespoke and flexible financing methodology for maintaining upside with less dilution. BFY Capital is a subsidiary of Working Lab Capital (“WLC”), an alternative investment platform for a nationwide network of family offices and high net worth individuals.

About Find Your Influence (FYI)

Founded in 2013, Find Your Influence is the leading SaaS-based influencer marketing solution built by marketers for marketers. Relied on by many of the top brands across the United States, FYI leverages proprietary technology for discovering influencers, managing campaigns and tracking metrics. In an ever-evolving digital marketplace, FYI manages relationships with brands and pairs them with the right influencers to deliver guaranteed results. FYI is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and is led by co-founders Jamie Reardon and Cristine Vieira.

