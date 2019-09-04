SolarCraft Completes Solar Power System at Merrimak Capital Company; Novato Business Leader Goes Solar, Lowers Operating Costs & Carbon Footprint

Novato and Sonoma based SolarCraft, a leading North Bay solar installer for over 35 years, recently completed the installation of a 52.2 kW DC solar system at Merrimak Capital Company LLC in Novato, CA. The solar panels were installed as a way to save energy, reduce their carbon footprint and lower their operating costs by over $1,400 every month.

Novato, CA, September 04, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Providing over 76% of Merrimak’s electrical needs, the solar power system is roof mounted for maximum southern sun exposure and consists of 145 high-efficiency solar panels, producing 76,202 kWh annually. Excess power generated during the day is banked by PG&E for credit towards future use. Going solar demonstrates Merrimak taking a leadership role in sustainability, contributing to the community’s environmental and economic health and providing a cleaner energy future for years to come.

“It was a pleasure working with the SolarCraft team on our second building installation of solar, ahead of schedule none the less,” said Monica Fleury, VP of Business Operations at Merrimak. “We were impressed with the ease of the entire process; each team member was competent and dedicated. It doesn’t surprise me how efficient and pleasant everyone was to work with, it seems to be the SolarCraft way.”

During the life of the system, over 1.4 million lbs. of carbon dioxide generated by Merrimak’s operations will be eliminated. This impact is equivalent to removing air pollution produced by 1.6 million miles of driving over 25 years or the pollutants removed by 63 acres of trees in one year.

About Merrimak

Merrimak Capital, a global full-service independent leasing and asset resale company serves over 25% of Fortune 500 companies and the like. The company provides transparent and competitive financing structures for all types of equipment while focusing on material handling equipment, ground support equipment, IT and copy/print. Through Merrimak’s decommission and asset resale services, the company maximizes resale values for customer owned assets while adhering to strict chain of custody protocols and sustainable recycling. Merrimak ranked on the Inc. 5000 list in 2019 for achieving 97% growth over the past 3 years and has been recognized for five consecutive years by the Women President’s Organization (WPO) as one of the country’s 50 Fastest-Growing Woman-Owned/Led Companies.

SolarCraft is 100% Employee-Owned and one of the largest green-tech employers based in the North Bay for over 35 years. SolarCraft delivers Clean Energy Solutions for homes and businesses including Solar Electric, Solar Pool Heating and Battery / Energy Storage. With over 7,000 customers, our team of dedicated employee-partners is proud to have installed more solar energy systems than any other company in the North Bay. www.solarcraft.com.

Contact Information:

SolarCraft

Kim Burnett

415-382-7717

Contact via Email

www.solarcraft.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/793401

Press Release Distributed by PR.com