New Age Marketing Takes the Lead

Charlotte, NC, September 04, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Charlotte’s lead marketing team, New Age Marketing, recently returned from their quarterly convention in Dallas, Texas. The exclusive, annual conference brings together select top performing men and women from sales and marketing campaigns across the US.

A team of Human Resources Coordinators and Public Relations Managers were invited to the seminar along with the top managers to chat with the team about hiring practices and policies, budgets for the offices, and press management for their companies and clients.

The first day of the corporate trip was full of networking and catching up between managers and regional managers. The conference allowed members to not only learn how to advance their craft but how to work smarter. The seminar speakers covered a multitude of topics ranging from, the importance of campaign compliance, culture and team identity, and brand management. Attendees were given the chance to network with other markets, learn more about new campaigns, and encouraged to participate in individual breakout sessions with industry leaders.

“It allowed me to step away from the day-to-day operations of our company and gain a stronger insight on the big picture at hand. I’ve always had large ambitions and goals in this business, but being able to see others with the same mindset and knowing how they achieved them, made me that much more excited to come back to Charlotte, NC and work even harder.” -Jasmine Craig; Corporate Trainer

“I come into the office each morning with a student mentality and I attend these meetings with the same mindset. There is always room to improve in business and networking with other successful organizations is key to staying at the front of the industry. Coming home with a fresh take on things mean that New Age Marketing is ready to go for the second quarter.” -Patrick Graham; Corporate Trainer

The Top Leaders conference tackled the topics of how to build team identity, understanding the necessities of compliance and leadership as well as a chance to network with the top leaders nationwide. Apply today to be a part of their new company direction.

