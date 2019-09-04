Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Recognizes New Members
Farmingdale, NY, September 04, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide of Farmingdale, New York is proud to recognize their newest members who will be included in their next edition for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed.
About New Members
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is pleased to introduce their newest members who are now part of the Strathmore Worldwide Directory and online website:
Aramis R. Copeland--Security
Richard M. Delgado--Author
David Austin--Financial
John D. Moseley--Healthcare
Glen E. Holmes--Financial
Rogelio Madriz--Food
Aaron M. Greenreich--Publishing
Martha S. Gomersall--Education
Jerry Green--Broadcast Media
Julius Altman--Education
Patrick Nelson Giordano--Legal
Noah Graj--Consulting
Nelwyn Bell'Darden--Transportation
Donald R. Church--Automotive
Elizabeth Bristol--Government Healthcare
Roy Wiersema--Consulting
Michael L. Seavey--Aerospace and Defense Products
Peter P. Nelson--Electronics
Timmy Ellis Jr.--Retail/Grocery
Jeanne Maurice Wegscheid--Beauty
Jackelyn Martinez--Financial
Skyy Lane--Fitness
Paris D. Davis--Real Estate
Melissa N. Eddy-Sides--Healthcare
William V. Diekmann--Recreation
Howard Reynolds--Appliance Repairs
Mark N. Popovich--Education
Robin R. Straten--Electronics
Ifakorede Awoyefa--Education
Amelia Avitia--Accounting
Keith D. Birmingham--HVAC
Rick Agasyan--Private Investigation Service
Lenell Lucas Jr.--Inventing
Larry M. Dovin--Healthcare
Karla R. Dalrymple--Healthcare
Leanna Sellers--Art
Judy Lopez--Healthcare
Kateri B. Killman--Healthcare
Paula R. Freeman--Cleaning Service
Joseph Leon--Home Improvement
Joseph G. Porricelli--Retail/Grocery
Reneau H. Reneau--Publishing
Bernice B. Roger--Social Media
Conway L. Lackman--Consulting
Raedel Stallworth-Shaffer--Education
Ahisha K.M. Marshall--Healthcare
Kati M. Ritchie--Art
Kenye Kay Murchison--Pharmaceutical
Michele LeBlanc--Entertainment
Janelle M. Noel--Healthcare
Jessica H. McCallum--Event Planning
Evangelia Skokos--Healthcare
Breena S. Brown--Wholesale Food
Chris Avgenackis--Electronics
Keisha A. Hall--Consulting
Robert Jones--Construction
Eileen Taylor--Medical
Dexter N. Johnson--E-Commerce
Richard F. Styvaert--
Heather L. Bennett--Nonprofit
Linda P. Hoerig--
Joseph P. Aleks--Financial
R. Juanita Mays--Education
Bill Stowe III--Healthcare
Fermin Roman Jr.--Nonprofit
Ronnie H. Jones--Education
Cheryl L. Lowe--Healthcare
Ozzie Lamont Anderson Jr.--Publishing
Kenneth L. Ings III--Retail/Home Improvement
Scott Luckow--Healthcare
Robert A. Massa--Financial
Anthony M. Vocaire Jr.--Retail/Equipment
Ronald T. Petit--Healthcare
Kristinia M. Stiltner--Accounting
Francisca E. Aguirre--Education
Bradley S. Foster--Automotive
Jerome F. Smith--Education
Jeffrey S. Woodward--Construction/Excavation
Vincent B. Sherman--Lighting
Neight C. Casperson--Retail/Apparel
Robin Becker Kaver--Data
Betha C. Rutledge--Education
Gabriel A. Gargirello--Education
Benson Kamau Kimani--Religion
Linda D. Spence--Author
Selena A. Fernandez--Financial
Fritz E. Hammersen--Automotive
Milka Gronlund--Healthcare
John R. Hill--Automotive
Donnie J. Myers--Government/Fire Department
Jennifer Dawn Helten--Healthcare
Kevin A. Skiles--Construction Supplies
Raymond L. Giles--Financial
Sandy Hart--Healthcare
Nicholas J. Zagaroli--Software
Wayne Wycuff--Landscaping
Natalie R. Johnson Hamilton--Healthcare
Keith B. Meyer--Restaurant
Joseph T. Ouyang--Education
Iosif (Joseph) Rabovitser--Research
Darryl L. Richmond--Religion
Garland "Miche" Waller--Music Production
Mark E. Harper--Engineering
Johnny K. Day--Beauty
Justin M. Dekruif--Automotive
Kristin W. Hayley--Inventory Counting
Joyce Lemburg-Taylor--Healthcare/Religion
Michael Mann--Construction
Keith W. Hooper--Nonprofit
J.R. Goodwin--Building Automation
Reneau H. Reneau--Publishing
Alexandria E. Fox--Jewelry
Krista D. York--Healthcare
Angela D. Robinson--Government/Legal
Ronald D. Jones--Financial
Matt Perelstein--Nonprofit
Angie K. Mendenhall--Financial
Jeff E. Nalin--Mental Healthcare
Bryan L. Giles--Investigations
Heather L. Gilbert--Automotive/Towing
Maggi Twinem--Education
Patrice Ervin--Healthcare
Melissa M. Holland--Entertainment
Anahita Masoumi--Medical
Drew Meisenheimer--Staffing and Recruiting
Ricky L. Chappell Jr.--Real Estate
Tracy M. Martinez--Research
John R. Conte--Automotive
Steven Louros--Legal
Luisita C. Joson--Real Estate
Demetrius Houser--Entertainment
James Spataro--Consulting
Sharon L. Trube--Marketing
Haywood W. Key--Food
Alana S. Paulo-Tamashiro--Hospitality
Rene Ramirez--Automotive
Zulkhumor Amoroso--Staffing
Rudolph Paul Vuckov--Information Technology
Barry P. Wood--Portable Building Rentals
David L. Driver--Food
Alan H. Bellaro--Janitorial
Soukphaphone Chanthapaseuth--Business Service
Marlena M. Cervantes--Construction
Francis D. Maley--Transportation
Terri Braun--Sports
Elesa Eaken--Government/Healthcare
Sylvia H. Fitch--Education
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
Contact Information:
Strathmore Worldwide
Susan Perrault
516-677-9696
Contact via Email
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Syndi Reibman
Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/789897
Press Release Distributed by PR.com