For Fourth Year, NextHealth Technologies is Named in Three Gartner Hype Cycle Reports

Denver, CO, September 04, 2019 --(PR.com)-- NextHealth Technologies, whose AI-powered advanced analytics platform integrates data-driven decision making into workflow to improve healthcare affordability, announced that it has been named for the fourth year in a row as a Sample Vendor in three separate Gartner reports: Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare Payers, 2019 [1], Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare Providers, 2019 [2], and Hype Cycle for Consumer Engagement with Healthcare and Wellness, 2019 [3].

According to Gartner in the Hype Cycle for U.S Healthcare Payers, 2019, “three industry trends are driving HCIaaS [Healthcare Consumer Insight as a Service] forward from an engineering perspective,” one of which is: “Growing evidence that the combination of diverse data sources and artificial intelligence analytic techniques provides substantial lift over traditional predictive analytic approaches.”

“Our industry continues to seek out ways to improve affordability. By integrating data-driven insights directly into workflow using our AI-powered analytics platform, we believe healthcare executives can achieve significantly reduced costs and better outcomes,” said Eric Grossman, CEO of NextHealth Technologies. “We're very honored that Gartner has again named NextHealth Technologies in multiple Hype Cycle reports."

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Know what works. Make it better.® NextHealth’s advanced analytics platform – powered by AI and machine learning – integrates data-driven decision making into workflow to improve healthcare affordability. Our HITRUST-certified SaaS solution integrates scientifically rigorous methodologies, powering the delivery of trusted, granular insights about what works for whom, why, and what to do next – from the program to the population and down to the individual member level. NextHealth’s platform scales to systematically amplify the ROI of any cost, service, or quality initiative including ER reduction, disease, case and utilization management, gaps in care, telehealth and many more. All deployments include expert services support.

