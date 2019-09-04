CBD Company Dope Dog is Hosting "Yappy Hour" to Benefit Beverly Hills Animal Rescue

Dope Dog, a popular Los Angeles based-company specializing in canine CBD products, has teamed up with Deity Animal Rescue to throw their first ever Yappy Hour. The event will be held at Deity Dogs and Goods in Beverly Hills on Wednesday September 18th from 6 to 9 pm. All of the proceeds will benefit Deity Animal Rescue, going directly towards funding medical bills, food costs, and other expenses associated with saving and caring for dogs in need. You can purchase tickets on Eventbrite.

Beverly Hills, CA, September 04, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Dope Dog, a popular Los Angeles based company specializing in canine CBD products, has teamed up with Deity Animal Rescue to throw their first ever Yappy Hour. The event will be held at Deity Dogs and Goods in Beverly Hills on Wednesday September 18th from 6 to 9 pm. Dope Dog’s co-founders Erin and Michael are hosting this event in honor of the company’s 2-year anniversary.

Regular tickets cost a $5 donation and VIP tickets cost $10. A regular ticket gets you a glass of wine, while a VIP tickets gets you wine and a party favor. All of the proceeds will benefit Deity Animal Rescue, going directly towards funding medical bills, food costs, and other expenses associated with saving and caring for dogs in need. You can purchase tickets on Eventbrite using the following link:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/yappy-hour-anniversary-party-tickets-69231293663

Deity Animal Rescue is a dog-friendly space, so you can bring along your four-legged friends. In addition to the wine-tasting and mingling, there will be adoptable pups from Deity running around the event. There will also be Deity jewelry and apparel available for purchase as well as various dog treats, Dope Dog products included, for sale. You won’t want to miss out on this fun-filled event, so come out and wine down for a great cause.

About Dope Dog

Dope Dog is a company dedicated to the creation of innovative pet products that are specifically designed to improve the quality of life for any dog. The company was originally created by owners Michael and Erin to handle the issues their own pets faced. With no other type of holistic product available on the market this dynamic duo created these products to help with joint pain along with the discomfort experienced by a puppy they owned that suffered from back pain. After extensive research, Dope Dog was created to help other dogs suffering similar problems.

About Deity Animal Rescue

Deity Animal Rescue is a non-profit rescue organization based in Los Angeles with a mission to rescue, rehabilitate, and place shelter dogs in loving homes. Co-founders Ellen and Lindsay started a jewelry line to help fund Deity’s rescue efforts. You can learn more about Deity and ways to get involved on their website.

Contact Info:

Name: Ellen

Email: deityanimalrescue@gmail.com

Address:148 South Doheny Dr. Beverly Hills, CA 90211

Website: deitydogsandgoods.com

