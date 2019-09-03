iTechArt Joins Stripe Partner Program to Deliver Next-Generation Payment Solutions

Software development leader enhances payment system development process as a Stripe Verified Partner.

New York, NY, September 03, 2019 --(PR.com)-- iTechArt, a leading provider of custom software development services, announced today that it has joined the Stripe Partner Program as a Verified Partner. Working more closely with Stripe will raise the level of service and support iTechArt brings to its clients requiring integrated payment systems across all industries.

Stripe is a global leader in online payment technology with millions of users around the world. The Stripe Partner Program’s goal is to increase internet commerce by helping companies start, run and scale their businesses.

“This opens new horizons in implementing Stripe solutions and ensures the high quality of services we provide to Stripe’s clients,” said David DeSantis, sales director of business development at iTechArt. “Our team will also benefit by being able to work closely with the experts on Stripe’s support team to provide our clients with even more value.”

Companies receiving Verified Partner status get a range of benefits, including a possibility to connect with millions of Stripe users through a page in the Stripe partner directory, invites to various product betas, dedicated partner support, and many more.

“Partners have integrated with Stripe for years,” said Claire Hughes Johnson, Stripe COO. “But as Stripe is increasingly getting pulled up-market, our users have asked for an easier way to discover new partners and new applications. That’s why we’re excited iTechArt is joining forces with us today to provide a better overall experience for the millions of businesses scaling on Stripe.”

About Stripe

Stripe is a technology company that builds economic infrastructure for the internet. Businesses of every size - from new startups to public companies like Salesforce and Facebook - use the company’s software to accept online payments and run technically sophisticated financial operations in more than 100 countries. Stripe helps new companies get started and grow their revenues, and established businesses accelerate into new markets and launch new business models. Over the long term, Stripe aims to increase the GDP of the internet.

About iTechArt

Founded in 2002, iTechArt helps VC-backed startups and fast-growing tech companies create successful products by building agile-dedicated teams. The company is proficient in all things web, mobile, AI and ML, as well as blockchain and VR/AR solutions.

To learn more about iTechArt, please visit iTechArt.com.

