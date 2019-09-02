AAA Tree Service Gets Long Island Ready for the 2019 Hurricane Season

Leading provider of tree services and landscaping, AAA Tree Service, gets prepared for the hurricane season in New York with a wide range of emergency tree removal services.

Great Neck, NY, September 02, 2019 --(PR.com)-- AAA Tree Service has been servicing Nassau County, Long Island for over two decades, providing the residents of the area with a full range of tree services. In line with the company’s goal of keeping Long Island and particularly Nassau County as safe as possible, AAA Tree Service is preparing the area for another hurricane season with its plethora of services.

The latest big storm, Dorian is currently brewing off Puerto Rico and Nassau officials have consequently urged residents of the county to start preparing for their family, neighbors and pets. “The county is ready for peak hurricane season, and we encourage our residents to prepare as well,” said Nassau County Executive Laura Curran at a news conference in Bethpage with police and emergency management officials. “The best time to prepare for a storm is when nothing is in the forecast,” she continued. In a similar vein, AAA Tree Service has announced their readiness to help keep the county safe during and after the hurricane season.

The company does Emergency Tree Removal and stump removal using the best possible stump grinder to help residents and other such clients to get rid of unwanted trees and other such obstacles. Other services offered by the company include bucket truck or spider tree care, sod installation, planting service, mulch service, and tree trimming.

AAA Tree Service unique combination of affordability and quality has made it one of the most sought-after tree service companies in the area with accolades coming from different quarters. “Recently had the bad luck of having a large pine tree fall only house. I called up AAA Tree Service, and they came the very same day. By 11 am, I had a whole crew of guys going at it hard! They were all super professional, courteous, and hard-working. They were very careful to get the tree off my house without causing any additional damage to my house or property. They used their heads, various ropes and pulleys, it was an amazing thing to watch,” said Lewis Davis.

The areas currently serviced by AAA Tree Service are Hamptons, Tree Trimming & tree removal New York, Bronx County, Queens County, Nassau County NY, and Suffolk County NY.

More information about how AAA Tree Service can be of help this hurricane service is available on their Website https://www.aaatreeserviceny.com/

AAA Tree Service is a tree service company offering a host of tree services that include tree pruning, tree trimming, tree removal services, and emergency tree service among other areas. The company has been servicing clients across Long Island for more than 23 years.Aaa Tree Service

