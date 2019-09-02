Special Delivery for a Very Lucky Mayville Resident

Mayville, WI, September 02, 2019 --(PR.com)-- A fifteen year-old Mayville resident will be welcoming into her home and heart a service dog. The dog named Hawk is being provided by SDWR, a non-profit organization based in Virginia, with a mission to provide specially-bred and trained dogs for adults and children with invisible disabilities like Autism, PTSD, Seizure Disorders, or in the case of Myah, Diabetes. Myah’s dog has already begun its training as a diabetic alert dog and he will continue to learn under the careful guidance of SDWR trainers and through the rapport he develops with Myah and her family.

At the age of 17 months, Myah was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. In the 14 years since the Type 1 diabetes diagnosis, Myah has had to face the daily challenges associated with the disease. Now with the arrival of Myah’s diabetic alert dog, Hawk, Myah, and her parents will have yet another tool, a four-legged one, that has been trained to monitor Myah’s diabetes while she continues to enjoy staying active and playing basketball, soccer and volleyball.

SDWR will continue to work with Myah, her family and Hawk in their home environment, to train for specific needs she may have. What makes SDWR so unique from other nonprofit service dog organizations is their highly customized and tailored training program. SDWR trainers will continue to return for training sessions with Myah, her family and Hawk every 3-4 months during the next 18 months to make a successful team and gain public access certification.

As an honored graduate of the SDWR Fallen Officer Puppy Program (FOPP), the service dog is named after fallen hero Deputy Sheriff Steven Brett Hawkins of the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, in Missouri. FOPP is an initiative by SDWR to pay respect to the legacy of service by fallen American police who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. Diabetic Alert Service Dog, Hawk’s work with Myah will carry on in memoriam of Deputy Sheriff Hawkins' life of service before self.

Service Dogs by SDWR has a mission to provide specially-bred dogs for individuals of all ages with invisible disabilities like PTSD, Autism, Seizure disorder or in the case of Myah — Diabetes. In addition to the nearly 600 working dogs already placed, there are several hundred more actively enrolled in SDWR's program.

Service Dogs by SDWR is a non-profit organization based in Virginia, and relies on donations to help the organization in its mission, "Until there's a cure... there's a dog." To make a donation or learn more about SDWR, please visit the website, http://www.sdwr.org. To learn more about Diabetic Alert Service Dogs visit https://www.sdwr.org/service-dogs/diabetic-alert/. To find out how you can volunteer or serve as a service dog raiser visit http://www.sdwr.org/volunteer-opportunities.

