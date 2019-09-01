TimeLinx Announces Strategic Partnership with Azamba Consulting Group

TimeLinx, a leading project and service management platform for the mid-market, is proud to announce formal partnership with Azamba Consulting Group, North America's premiere Sage CRM consulting organization.

Andover, MA, September 01, 2019 --(PR.com)-- TimeLinx, a leading project and service management platform for the mid-market, is proud to announce formal partnership with Azamba Consulting Group, North America’s premiere Sage CRM consulting organization.

Azamba will offer TimeLinx project and service management platform – which is an integrated set of PSM technologies, processes, reports, controls, and tools – with the goal of helping service organizations to advance to higher levels of performance by overcoming barriers to growth and efficiency.

"By offering TimeLinx Project and Service Management platform to our CRM clients, we will be able to provide additional functionality and better service the needs and requirements of those that services are a core aspect of their business," said Peter Wolf President of Azamba Consulting, adding, "We constantly seek to improve our customers' business processes in order to increase the ROI of their operations."

"We at TimeLinx are very excited about the opportunity of partnering with Azamba," stated Jeffrey Gregorec, Executive Vice President of Sales and General Manager at TimeLinx. "They are recognized as North America’s top Sage CRM organization and our Project and Service Management platform is a perfect complement to the solutions Azamba implements and supports. Our companies augment one another very well, and we are very proud that they've agreed to represent our solution."

About TimeLinx

TimeLinx is specifically designed for the needs of services-based companies. It extends a CRM or ERP platform’s capabilities to provide users with complete control over their entire customer lifecycle, from lead management to project delivery. Founded in 2001, TimeLinx Software is headquartered near Boston, MA, with offices in Chicago, Scottsdale, Dubai and Mumbai.

About Azamba Consulting Group

Azamba helps small and medium-sized businesses reach their goals through the use of Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Sales and Sage CRM software. Azamba offers businesses unique, fixed-fee, subscription-based packaged services backed by a 100% money-back guarantee. Founded in 2007, Azamba is headquartered in Chicago, IL, with offices in Salt Lake City, Cleveland, and the Vancouver, CA area.

