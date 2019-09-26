Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation Recaps Current Events CEO Invited Back to NASDAQ for TV Interview

POWAY, California, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (OTCPINK: SIRC) announced today that its CEO, David Massey, has been invited back to the NASDAQ in New York for a TV interview to update their audience on the solar/roofing solutions and progress being made by SIRC.

David Massey, CEO of SIRC, commented, "We have closed two major roofing company acquisitions in McKay and Montross representing adding approximately $5-$8 million in revenues to the top line. In addition, we have completed our audit and have begun the process to up listing our shares to the OTCQX Exchange creating shareholder value."

Commenting further, Massey said, "Since the closing of our recent Narrate acquisition, revenues at that company are growing at an approximate 25% rate. We are executing on our plan to become the predominant solar/roofing player in the Southern California marketplace. Enhancing shareholder value is the by-product of that hard work and execution."

Vince Caruso, President of FMW Works, commented, "We have been following Solar Integrated and David's progress for two years now. We see the vision coming together through the acquisitions closed as promised. We are excited to have David back for another interview to update our audience of over 95 million TV households on the progress being made at SIRC."

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation is an integrated solar and roofing installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties with a focus on acquisitions of like companies to build a footprint nationally. For more information, please visit: www.solarintegratedroofingcorp.com

