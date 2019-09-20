Market Overview

Hexaware's Salesforce Practice Turns Gold

PRNewswire  
September 20, 2019
MUMBAI, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies Ltd, the fastest growing automation-led, next-generation provider of IT, BPO and consulting services, is excited to announce that it has received Gold Consulting Partner status from Salesforce. Salesforce's Consulting Partner program provides this distinction to select partners who consistently display an exceptional level of expertise and client success. With its rapid growth in both Salesforce and MuleSoft practices over the last several years, Hexaware has established itself as a trusted advisor in the Salesforce solutions and systems.

Speaking on this announcement, Rupesh Mithani, Global Head of Salesforce Practice at Hexaware said, "In the few short years as a Salesforce partner, we've been rapidly growing our practice and pushing new areas and capabilities on their Platform which has led us to Gold status. Our customers have recognized Hexaware's approach to deploying Salesforce as unique by looking at how we can use the technology to truly transform customer experiences. With this approach, our customers and partners have been rewarding us with growth opportunities. We look forward to becoming a Platinum partner soon."

Hexaware's engagements are framed by its TRANSFORM CUSTOMER EXPERIENCES TM approach to ensure that technology is not merely deployed but the entire customer journey is transformational in its approach. This is combined with its 'Intelligent Automation' approach, which includes voice capabilities, integration with smart watches and intelligent bots to create engaging user experiences for customers. Hexaware continues to push the boundaries of technology to help transform customer experiences.

Hexaware invests in growth in Healthcare, Life Sciences with its CarrotCube Salesforce application

As part of being a thought leader in the Salesforce ecosphere, Hexaware built CarrotCube on the Salesforce Platform with a suite of tailor-built solutions for healthcare and life sciences organizations that want to transition to value-based models which can lead to improved health outcomes for patients, better engagement with providers, pharma and device makers, plus reducing treatment costs. CarrotCube has built a patient engagement portal, patient-centered care management, data integration and governance and intelligence insights and reporting. www.carrotcube.com

About Hexaware

Learn more about Hexaware at www.hexaware.com

Safe Harbor Statement

http://hexaware.com/investors/

Contact:
Sreedatri Chatterjee
sreedatric@hexaware.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hexawares-salesforce-practice-turns-gold-300922311.html

SOURCE Hexaware Technologies Ltd.

