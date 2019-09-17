Husqvarna Expands Innovation Leadership With Virtual Boundary Technology for Professional Robotic Mowing

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Husqvarna, global leader in robotic lawnmowing, today launches Husqvarna EPOS technology, a satellite-based solution for a new series of professional Husqvarna Automower® robotic mowers, enabling mowing with virtual boundaries.

Husqvarna has pioneered and shaped the robotic mowing segment for 25 years with high performing, silent and direct emission-free robotic mowers that are designed to help landscapers maintain healthy lawns and increase productivity.

In 2019, Husqvarna introduced its first all-wheel drive robotic mowers, allowing residential and professional users to cover areas with an incline of up to 70 % - an important further step into the professional segment. Husqvarna is committed to continue to lead and develop the robotic mowing category through customer centric innovation and solutions.

As the next step, Husqvarna today launches the Husqvarna EPOS technology, a high-precision satellite navigation system that delivers an accuracy of 2-3 centimeters. It is used to create virtual boundaries for professional robotic mowers. The new system will significantly increase the flexibility and use of professional robotic mowers in green spaces, as virtual boundaries can be adapted to meet the ever-changing needs of sports fields and public spaces. This new system further opens up opportunities for areas which historically were challenging for robotic lawnmowers, for example areas passing hard surfaces or those which are often remodeled as well as making aerating and scarifying easier.

Sascha Menges, President Husqvarna Division, commented: "Robotics and autonomous solutions will play a major role in the future of green space management. We are committed to continuously improve professional green space management and Husqvarna EPOS is a technological breakthrough in Husqvarna's robotic mowing that will further accelerate the adaptation of robotics in professional lawn care. "

Husqvarna professional robotic mowers with Husqvarna EPOS integrate with Husqvarna Fleet Services, a digital fleet management control system, and make the management of large lawns and green spaces easier and more flexible and efficient than ever before.

The new technology is the next step in Husqvarna professional robotic lawnmowing and will be launched with selected professional customers in US, France, Germany and Sweden in 2020.

