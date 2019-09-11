Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Husqvarna AB's Nomination Committee for the 2020 Annual General Meeting

PRNewswire  
September 11, 2019 3:48am   Comments
Share:

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with the decision by Husqvarna's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on April 9, 2019, the members of the Nomination Committee for the 2020 AGM are to be appointed by the four largest shareholders in terms of voting rights in the company as of the last banking day in August, August 30, 2019, who have expressed a wish to participate in the nomination committee work. In addition, the Nomination Committee shall also include the Chair of the Husqvarna Board.

On August 30, 2019, the four largest shareholders in terms of voting rights were Investor AB, L E Lundbergföretagen AB, If Skadeförsäkring AB and Didner & Gerge Fonder AB. Each has appointed one member, as shown below, who will form Husqvarna's Nomination Committee together with the Chair of the Husqvarna Board.

The Nomination Committee's members:
Petra Hedengran (Chair), Investor AB
Claes Boustedt, L E Lundbergföretagen AB
Ricard Wennerklint, If Skadeförsäkring AB
Henrik Didner, Didner & Gerge Fonder AB
Tom Johnstone, Board Chair of Husqvarna AB

The Nomination Committee will prepare proposals for the AGM in 2020, including proposals for the Chair of the AGM, Board members, Chair of the Board, remuneration for Board members, auditors, fees to the auditors, and to the extent deemed necessary, the tasks and composition of the Nomination Committee for the AGM in 2021.

The AGM of Husqvarna AB (publ) will be held in Jönköping, Sweden on April 2, 2020.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee may do so by email to nominationcommittee@husqvarnagroup.com if possible by February 6, 2020.

For additional information, please contact
Husqvarna Press Hotline at
+46-8-738-90-80 or
press@husqvarnagroup.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/husqvarna-ab/r/husqvarna-ab-s-nomination-committee-for-the-2020-annual-general-meeting,c2900893

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/996/2900893/1103898.pdf

Nomination Committee for 2020 AGM Husqvarna AB

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/husqvarna-abs-nomination-committee-for-the-2020-annual-general-meeting-300915846.html

SOURCE Husqvarna AB

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo