Haldex Starts Serial Production of Truck Disc Brakes for Unimog

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Haldex has successfully finished the joint development of the ModulT disc brake with Daimler, the world's largest truck manufacturer, and is now starting serial production for the Mercedes-Benz Unimog. Haldex has, as part of the project, customized ModulT to one of the customer's demanding special trucks application.

ModulT has been designed as a complete program for both tractors and pulled units and is being extended step by step. At the top of the current range is the heavy-duty version of the 22.5-inch application with a maximum brake torque of 30 kNm. All ModulT brakes utilize Haldex's special single-tappet mechanism, which offers two key benefits. The first is extensive support and uniform pressure on the brake pads. The second is a weight-optimized design that is not a single gram heavier than necessary.

"Customizing ModulT for the Mercedes-Benz Unimog together was rewarding, as it provided Haldex with an interesting task from a technical perspective whilst also constituting the first out of what I hope to be more joint projects in the future." says Helene Svahn, President and CEO for Haldex. "Since we have successfully finished the first phase of the project, applying our newest and revised version of the ModulT for trucks on Daimler's demanding application, we are now looking forward to serial production. ModulT already holds a strong position in the trailer segment, which is why this project becomes an important milestone allowing us to further grow in the truck segment."

